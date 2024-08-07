TCL's new Samsung Frame TV lookalike has Google TV built in

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

TCL just released its answer to one of the most popular TVs on Earth. The NXTFrame 4K smart TV is designed to go head-to-head with the Samsung Frame TV. Just like its rival, when it's not being used, it displays famous works of art. The TVs themselves are even designed to look like a framed masterpieces.

Available in four QLED screen sizes -- 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches and 85 inches, the TCL NXTFrame 4K TV runs using the Google TV operating system and is designed to be hung on a wall using its flush mount design.

Also like, the Frame, TCL's version is about 1 inch thick.

The off-white, picture frame-like bezel of the NXTFrame will fit nicely into almost any decor. But if you don't like it, there's good news: Also included with the TV is a light wood color bezel, so you can change it up quickly. Like the Frame, the NXTFrame features a matte display with an anti-glare and anti-reflective filter. Not only does this make whatever you're watching look great, but it also makes the artwork look incredibly realistic -- just like an actual painting.

While the Frame TV charges for access to its greater art library, TCL is offering its whole collection for free. Plus, you can add a custom digital mat around each piece, or use the TV's photo gallery mode to showcase your own images.

No matter what you watch, TCL's AIPQ Pro processor enhances color, contrast, clarity and motion, while the Quantum Dot technology ensures that colors (up to 1.07 billion of them) appear vibrant and accurate. Picture quality is also enhanced thanks to Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support. For sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual X.

This TV is also great for watching high-action movies and sports, as well as for gaming. That's all thanks to the TV's 120Hz refresh rate that can be boosted up to 144Hz to ensure smooth and stutter-free action action. (The Samsung Frame maxes out at a 120Hz refresh rate.) And when it comes to gaming, the NXTFrame offers Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so you can expect a lag-free and highly responsive experience.

One notable feature is that the NXTFrame TV pairs with any Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, so you can get a private listening experience. Plus, as you'd expect from a cutting-edge TV, this one is equipped with four HDMI ports (including one with eARC). The TV comes with a voice-controlled remote which gives you access to Google Assistant, so in addition to controlling the TV using voice commands, you can also control other compatible smart gear and appliances. Chromecast and AirPlay are also supported, so you can stream content from your Android or iOS mobile device.

The NXTFrame 4K TV comes in four sizes: 55 inches ($1,500), 65 inches ($2,000), 75 inches (2,500) and 85 inches ($4,000).

When the NXTFrame Pro versions of the TV are released in September, these will include speakers co-designed by Bang & Olufsen, but the price of each size TV will be about $500 higher. Available options for both versions of the NXTFrame TV include a tabletop stand and movable easel stand. The flush wall mounting hardware is included.

