The best Labor Day 2024 mattress deals: Save with these links and exclusive coupon code

Not satisfied with your sleep lately? The culprit could be your tired old mattress. Fortunately, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to shop for a new mattress. Many of the best mattresses of 2024 are on deep discount now, ahead of the holiday weekend.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have done the research for you, finding customer-loved mattresses on sale now for Labor Day from all the top mattress brands. These top-rated mattresses may help combat your body aches, night sweats and general discomfort.

Best Labor Day 2024 mattress deals

Invest in a new mattress for less. Shop the best Labor Day deals on mattresses from Casper, Sleep Number, Nolah and more. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and tons of positive reviews.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: $2,185 (30% off)

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 30% off right now during Casper's Labor Day sale. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable. Does not shift weight when partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!" a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress.

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Shop Casper's sitewide Labor Day sale and score Casper mattresses, bedding and more for up to 30% off.

Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed: $2,750 (50% off)

Sleep Number

This 4.8-star-rated Sleep Number mattress features pressure-relieving layers and an enhanced breathable sleep surface. It uses four times more ceramic gel than other Sleep Number mattresses to release excess heat for temperature-balancing comfort. This mattress is 50% off right now during Sleep Number's Labor Day sale. Choose from nine sizes. Price varies by size. The mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Sleep Number 360 iLE limited-edition smart bed:

This mattress can respond to your movements and automatically adjust the firmness on each side.



Or you can manually adjust the comfort and firmness on each side with your Sleep Number setting.



You can even track your sleep score using the brand's SleepIQ with personal insights for better sleep.



Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: Save $875 + extra $50 off with "CBSNEWS50"

Nolah Mattress

Here's an exclusive mattress deal for CBS Essentials readers: You can save an extra $50 this Labor Day with the Nolah mattress coupon code CBSNEWS50. This discount stacks on top of Nolah's other Labor Day deals, so you can save a total of $925 on the Nolah Evolution mattress.

Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

You can save an extra $50 with code CBSNEWS50 at checkout.

Shop the Nolah Labor Day Sale. The sale includes deep discounts on Nolah mattresses. Each on-sale mattress includes two free Nolah squishy pillows.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: $949 (up to 40% off)



Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's up to 40% off now during Nectar's early Labor Day sale. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes. The mattress pictured is a queen.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: Save up to 50%

DreamCloud

DreamCloud is taking up to 50% off mattresses this Labor Day. You'll be climbing into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's luxury memory foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost.

Right now, you can get half off the luxe DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

What we like about The DreamCloud hybrid mattress:

Combines gel memory foam and transition layers for adaptive support and proper spinal alignment.

Features cooling technology and a breathable cashmere blend cover to keep you comfortable.

Individually-wrapped coils with edge support enhance durability and provide consistent comfort.

Purple Essential Collection: Save up to $300

Purple

If you're new to Purple and want to try it out, shop the Purple Essential Collection, a set of mattresses that contain the brand's patented GelFlex Grid, or an inner repeating geometric shape similar to a honeycomb that gives each mattress its unique core. It's created to adapt to your body while cushioning and cradling your pressure points.

Some Essential Collection mattresses also contain a supportive foam core to help lessen movement and bounce when you readjust yourself at night. This collection features some of the more affordable options from Purple, but it doesn't skimp on features like motion isolation or pressure relief. This is an excellent place to start when shopping at Purple, and right now you can save up to $300 on mattresses or mattresses and bases as part of this collection.

It's not just the Essential Collection that's on sale at the Purple Labor Day Sale. Shop these other Purple mattress deals now:

