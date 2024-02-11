How to watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl with or without cable: Starting time, livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Bark Purdy (for right) warms up for the 2024 Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet

While most of this weekend's focus is on Super Bowl 2024, there's another big game happening Sunday that's giving sports fans serious paws. That's right: It's the Puppy Bowl. The 2024 Puppy Bowl airs before Super Bowl LVIII, with Team Ruff and Team Fluff competing for the Lombarky Trophy.

What is the Puppy Bowl? Picture a Super Bowl for pups, all for a good cause. An annual televised event, the Puppy Bowl shows footage of puppies at play inside a model stadium with reporters offering commentary on their actions. The event was created to raise awareness about abandoned pets and dog adoption. The puppies featured in the Puppy Bowl are all from shelters.

There's high stakes here with barking rights on the line. We can't think of a more fun way to start Super Bowl Sunday than by watching Puppy Bowl XX. Here's how and when to watch.

What time is the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

The 2024 Puppy Bowl will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT).

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on?

Puppy Bowl XX will be simulcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and TruTV.

How to stream the 2024 Puppy Bowl without cable

While most cable subscriptions carry the Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV, it's easy to watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl if your cable subscription doesn't offer those channels, or if you don't have a cable subscription at all.

Watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl on Sling TV and save 50%

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream the 2024 Puppy Bowl is through a subscription to Sling TV -- it's entry level Orange plan ($40 per month) includes TBS. For a more complete sports-watching solution, consider upgrading to Orange + Blue ($60 per month) -- you'll get local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN and NFL Network.

The streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $20 for the Orange tier or $30 for the Orange + Blue tier. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are up to 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Sling TV doesn't include CBS-aired games. If you're looking to stream the Puppy Bowl and Super Bowl with one platform FuboTV or Hulu+ Live TV are better choices this weekend.

You can catch Puppy Bowl 2024 on FuboTV and stick around to watch Super Bowl LVIII at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch Puppy Bowl XX without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Puppy Bowl, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch Puppy Bowl XX and Super Bowl LVIII with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Discovery and CBS, so you'll be able to catch both games on one streaming platform. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch Puppy Bowl 2024 and every NFL game on every major network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Can I stream the Puppy Bowl and the Super Bowl on the same streaming platform?

You can watch both the Puppy Bowl 2024 and Super Bowl LVIII on Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

The adoptable dogs of the Puppy Bowl lineup

Discovery

The biggest Puppy Bowl to date, Puppy Bowl 2024 features 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories. This year's Puppy Bowl features the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, weighing in at 1.7 pounds, and the biggest competitor, Levi the Great Dane at 70 pounds.

Two teams will compete in the Puppy Bowl -- Team Ruff and Team Fluff, both competing to take home the Lombarky Trophy. Fans will learn how to take these adoptable dogs home themselves.

Expect some of the biggest names to be in the stadium on game day. For Team Ruff, fans can expect to see Bark Purdy from the SPCA in Sacramento, CA, Stryker, a border collie Mix from Trey, VA and Vanessa, a Yorkshire terrier mix from West Chester, PA, among other terrific four-footed athletes.

Team Fluff is also offering a stacked lineup with Cronut, a shar pei rescue from Chesapeake, VA, Harvey, a pug from Gardena, CA and Francine, a pug from New York, NY.

Can I still vote in the Puppy Bowl pupularity playoffs?

Unfortunately, voting closed on Feb. 8, 2024 for the pupularity playoffs, but you can see the results during Sunday's big game (the Puppy Bowl, that is).

How to adopt a dog from the 2024 Puppy Bowl

There are more than 250,000 animals in the shelter system in the U.S and more than 2.7 million dogs and cats are euthanized each year because shelters simply don't have room. That means adopting a dog from a shelter (as opposed to purchasing a dog from a breeder) could be saving a life.

You'll be hard-pressed to resist the adorable faces of the stars of the Puppy Bowl. If you don't win your office's Super Bowl LVIII pool, you can definitely win the 2024 Puppy Bowl by rescuing one of the sweet faces competing in the game.

You can also learn more about adopting a dog (or cat), including how to find your local pet adoption shelter, by tapping the button below.