Electrolux Labor Day sale: Save $500 on top-rated washers and dryers

Electrolux

It's a great time to buy a new washing machine and dryer. Labor Day is almost here, and the internet is full of fantastic appliance deals from popular brands, including Electrolux. Electrolux is known for producing high-quality and durable home appliances, including customer-loved washing machines and electric dryers. Many Electrolux washers and dryers are designed with energy efficiency in mind, meaning lower utility bills for you and a reduced impact on the environment for the world. The brand is having a massive Labor Day sale right now, meaning the company's laundry appliances are now available at budget-friendly prices. We've even found washers and dryers for $500 off.

But with so many washer and dryer options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have selected our favorite Electrolux Labor Day deals on washing machines and dryers. These washer and dryer picks all have at least a four-star rating or higher. Shop our washer and dryer selections now or shop the entire Electrolux Labor Day sale via the button below.

Electrolux

The Electrolux front-load washer features the brand's LuxCare wash. The system offers a thorough clean with improved wash actions, temperature control and smart load sensing. The washer can even automatically modify water levels for the amount of clothing in the unit. Need to clean something in a hurry? This 4.6-star-rated washing machine features a 20-minute fast wash cycle that allows you to quickly deep-clean items. This laundry appliance includes a reversible washer door and four-way recessed venting.

It's on sale now for 35% off. Get this machine for just $749 (regularly $1,149).

Why we like this washing machine:

It offers 4.4-foot-capacity, making it a great option for people who live alone.

The included Extended Refresh function adds a rinse and spin after the wash cycle to keep garments fresh until you can switch them to the dryer.

It's Energy Star certified.

The washer is backed by a 10-year motor and lifetime tub warranty.

Electrolux

This 4.5-star-rated compact washer features the brand's Perfect Steam technology, which uses steam to help lift dirt and stains from fibers. It features 12 wash cycles, including Electrolux's LuxCare wash system, a Steam Refresh cycle to quickly remove wrinkles and refresh lightly soiled items without washing and a deep clean sanitization cycle that claims to remove 99.9% of bacteria.

It's 36% off right now. Get it for just $899 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this washing machine:

At just 24-cubic-feet, this washer is small enough to fit in a closet.

This washing machine can be stacked with the matching dryer.

It's Energy Star certified.

Its Platinum Star limited warranty includes two years of coverage on replacement parts.

Electrolux

The Electrolux front-load electric dryer with LuxCare dry uses a moisture sensor to prevent over or under-drying. Within about 90 seconds of starting the load, the dryer can calculate the most accurate time in which your clothes will be dried. The 4.7-star-rated electric dryer also includes an Instant Refresh cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and refresh clothing in just 10 minutes. The electric dryer's LuxCare lint shield helps avoid messes by trapping lint so it doesn't make a mess, even if you empty it while there are clothes in the dryer.

Choose from two colors. This dryer is 31% off right now. Get it for just $999 (regularly $1,449).

Why we like this dryer:

It's a massive 8-cubic-feet, making this dryer a great choice for large families.

It features premium LED lighting inside the drum that helps provide visibility inside your dryer.

It features a reversible door.

It's Energy Star certified.

Its Platinum Star limited warranty includes two years of coverage on replacement parts.

Electrolux

This 4.2-star-rated Electrolux front-load dryer is $500 off for Labor Day. This four-cubic-foot compact condensation dryer is equipped with the brand's Gentle Dry Technology, which uses lower heat to dry clothing and have less of an impact on the environment. The dryer's Instant Refresh Cycle allows you to remove wrinkles and quickly refresh clothing, saving water and energy. It uses reverse tumbling, which alternates directions during drying to reduce wrinkling and tangling of garments, plus improve overall performance.

Get this dryer now for $899 (regularly $1,399).

Why we like this dryer:

It features 11 functions for multiple kinds of fabric.

This condensation dryer allows for ventless installation. It comes with a direct drain kit.

It can be stacked with the matching washing machine to help save space.

It's Energy Star certified.

