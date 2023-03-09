Best spring cleaning deals on air purifiers

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Allergies are a year-round problem for many people, but spring can be especially tough with extra pollen in the air. Thankfully, there are some great air purifiers on sale now to help with that.

Molekule Air Mini+, $340 (reduced from $360)

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact, $600 (reduced from $800)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $280 (reduced from $400)

An air purifier can help relieve allergy symptoms, whether they're seasonal or perennial. Instead of entering your body, airborne particles enter the air filter, leaving you with crisp, clean air in your home.

The key to the best air quality is finding a purifier with a True HEPA filter. These filters can "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns," according to the Environmental Protection Agency. (For comparison, standard HEPA filters remove 99% of particles as small as two microns.)

Below, find the best deals on air purifiers for your home, all of which have True HEPA filtration, from Dyson, Molekule and more. From splurge-worthy to budget-conscious, these air purifiers offer you clean air that brings relief.

Molekule Air Mini+



Molekule

Molekule air purifiers were developed over 25 years by research scientists to "break down pollutants at a molecular level, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens and chemicals." The Molekule Air Mini+ for small spaces (up to 250 square feet) claims to detect and destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than the standard filters must meet to qualify as HEPA.

Molekule Air Mini+, $340 (reduced from $360)

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier

Amazon

This three-stage air purifier has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, True HEPA filter and UV-C light. It has three fan speeds and three timer settings. Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon for the best deal.

Pure Enrichment PureZone medium-large room air purifier, $90 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact

Dyson

Here's an air purifier, humidifier and fan all in one. This Dyson air purifier feature can automatically sense, capture and trap pollutants for cleaner air. And it can humidify your space for 36 hours before needing a refill.

Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Autoreact, $600 (reduced from $800)

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan



Dyson

The Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan can pull in airborne particles at a distance and improve any room's air quality. Say goodbye to dust, pet dander and other allergens that linger in indoor air.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01, $280 (reduced from $400)

Beaba air purifier

Nordstrom Rack

This True HEPA air purifier intended for nurseries purifies up to 195 square feet. It has an ultra-quiet night mode and two night light modes.

Beaba air purifier, $144 (reduced from $230)

Airtok air purifier (2-pack)

Amazon

Pick up two air purifiers with this True HEPA set that is recommended for 100 square feet. They have an aroma pad you can add essential oils onto, plus a night light. Set them on a timer if you'd like.

Airtok air purifier (2-pack), $80 (reduced from $177)

