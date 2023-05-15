Best appliance deals at the Discover Samsung Sale: Washers and dryers, refrigerators and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's massive summer savings event, the Discover Samsung sale, has arrived. During the deals event, you can save big on Samsung refrigerators, Samsung washer and dryers, Samsung ranges, Samsung microwaves and more top-rated Samsung appliances.

The Discover Samsung summer sale runs now through May 21. Not only will you save on home appliances, the seasonal sale is your best opportunity to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs, gaming monitors and smartphones at deeply discounted prices.

New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back here often. We've found the best deals on the trendiest Samsung home appliances that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event.

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: Save $1,060

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the best drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions. (Expect to pay $90 extra for a gas-powered dryer.)

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $1,898 (reduced from $2,958)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator: Save $1,500

Samsung

You can save $1,500 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator, $2,699 (regularly $4,199)

Samsung over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking: $279

Samsung

Get a 4.1-star-rated microwave with sensor cooking for $180 off.

This large-capacity microwave is fingerprint-resistant and automatically adjusts cooking time for the best results. It also features a durable, easy-to-clean ceramic enamel interior.

Over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, $279 (regularly $459)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center: $2,799 (save $1,100)

Samsung

This Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (counter-depth), $2,799 (regularly $3,899)

Samsung is also offering a discount on the full-depth version.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Beverage Center (full-depth), $3,509 (regularly $3,899)

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash: $700 off

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated washing machine is a whopping $700 off during the Discover Samsung summer sale.

The 6-cubic-foot washer's FlexWash function features two individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options. This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles, and it can wash a full load of laundry in a super-fast 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry: $700 off

Samsung

Like the washer above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicates dryer, so you can dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently.

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in an impressive 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry: Save $800

Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance features a five-burner cooktop with dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with all kinds of pots and pans. The oven portion is also self-cleaning to take the hassle out of removing grease and food residue. And you can ditch your air fryer: This model can do that too.

Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range with air fry, $1,199 (reduced from $1,999)

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

You can save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator right now.

The 4.6-star-rated fridge features customizable and changeable door panels in a variety of colors and finishes. It also provides a smart Family Hub panel that allows you to see inside your refrigerator, manage your family's calendar and shopping lists and more. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and a dual ice maker.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,099 (regularly $4,199)

