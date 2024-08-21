Best home appliance deals at the Samsung early Labor Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung has kicked off its pre-Labor Day appliance sale, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home with new major appliances, including a washer, dryer, refrigerator, range or microwave. Whether you're looking for Samsung's more budget-friendly major appliance options, or want to install high-end Bespoke appliances in your home, you can save some serious cash right now.

For a limited time, you can save up to $1,300 on eligible refrigerators, up to $1,300 on laundry combos, up to $500 on dishwashers, and up to $900 on the company's most popular induction ranges. Plus you can save even more if you bundle multiple appliances together. And right now, next-day delivery on fridges, ranges and washers is also being offered for free (that's a $150 value).

It's an exciting time in the wonderful world of appliances, especially since all of the major brands (including Samsung) are now integrating smart-home and AI to streamline your chores and make mundane tasks easier. We've been seeing huge strides in washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more -- and most are more energy efficient than ever, too.

Samsung pre-Labor Day washer and dryer deals

Check out these deals on washers, dryers and combos. Most are available in electric and gas options. In addition to free delivery, Samsung is offering discounted installation and half-price on its old appliance haul away service.

Samsung smart top load washer and 7.4-cubic-foot smart gas dryer combo: $2,159 (save $240)

This top-loading, 5.4-cubic-foot-capacity washer is bundled with a matching 7.4-cubic-foot-capacity gas dryer. Both appliances feature the company's pet care solution which removes 6 times more pet hair from whatever you're washing. The washer has a bunch of useful features, including a Super Speed Wash mode (which works in just 28 minutes), while the dryer uses steam to clean and sanitize your clothes.

During Samsung's pre-Labor Day sale, you can save $240 and purchase this matching appliance set for just $2,158. As an added bonus, for just $1 more, Samsung is throwing in a two year Samsung Care+ plan for both appliances.

The installation fee to install the washer and dryer has also been reduced from $95 to just $70, while the fee to haul away your old appliances has been cut to just $15.

Samsung Bespoke 5.3-cubic-foot AI laundry hub with single-unit washer and 7.6-cubic-foot gas dryer: $2,599 (save $540)

With the Bespoke AI laundry hub, you get a 5.3-cubic-foot-capacity washer and matching 7.6-cubic-foot-capacity dryer that are conveniently stacked to save valuable space. These are both front-loading appliances.

One handy feature is that the washer automatically dispenses the perfect amount of detergent. It also features Samsung's AI OptiWash feature that detects the soil level and fabric type and then adjusts the wash settings accordingly. The controls for the washer and dryer are located between the two appliances, making them easy to reach.

Both appliances can be controlled using Samsung's SmartThings mobile app. An electric or gas version is available. For a limited time, the price of this washer and dryer combo has been slashed by $540, so you'll pay just $2,599. As an added bonus, for just $1 more, Samsung is throwing in a two-year Samsung Care+ plan for both appliances.

During Samsung's pre-Labor Day sale, free installation and haul away of your old appliances is also included. And if you don't want to purchase the laundry hub outright, you can finance it for $108.29 per month or 24 months.

Samsung extra-large-capacity smart front load washer and smart gas dryer combo: $1,898 (save $600)

This extra-large-capacity front load washer and dryer set can be placed side-by-side or stacked to save precious space. The washer has a 5-cubic-foot capacity and has a Super Speed mode, so it can complete an entire wash cycle in just 28 minutes.

The dryer has a 7.5-cubic-foot capacity. It uses steam to help clean and sanitize your clothes, as well as reduce wrinkles. Samsung has slashed $600 off the price of this washer and dryer set, so you'll pay just $1,898. The electric version is $100 less.

The installation fee to install the washer and dryer has also been reduced from $95 to just $25, while the fee to haul away your old appliances has been cut to just $15. You can purchase these appliances outright or finance them for $79.08 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo all-in-one 5.3-cu.-ft. washer and ventless dryer: $1,999 (save $1,335)

This single appliance serves as both a washer and dryer. It has a 5.3 cubic foot capacity and works with a standard 120 volt electrical outlet. The appliance has the ability to wash and dry clothing in just 98 minutes using its Super Speed cycle.

At the moment, Samsung has cut the price of this appliance by $1,335, so you'll pay just $1,999. Plus, for just $1.00 extra, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Installation of the AI Laundry Combo is being offered for free, as is the haul away of your hold old appliance. And as an extra bonus, you get a $100 Samsung credit good toward the future purchase of an appliance.

You can finance this appliance for just $83.29 per month for 24 months. Plus, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit. Notable features include wash load sensing, fabric sensing, water level sensing, soil level sensing and more.

Samsung pre-Labor Day refrigerator deals

Enjoy hot deals on the coolest refrigerators from Samsung during its pre-Labor Day sale that's going on right now. You can save up to $1,300, but only for a limited time.

Samsung Bespoke Flex 4-door refrigerator: $2,000 (save $1,100)

Here's a cutting-edge, four-door refrigerator with a 29-cubic-foot capacity. There's even a beverage zone. A full depth or counter depth version of the fridge is available.

Enjoy a whopping $1,100 off this normally $4,114 appliance, so you will pay just $2,999. For just $1.00 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Installation of the fridge is being offered for free, as is the haul away of your old appliance. As an extra bonus, you get a $100 Samsung credit good toward the future purchase of an appliance.

One great feature: Interchangeable outer panels that allow you to pick its color and design. As part of Samsung's pre-Labor Day promotion, a set of panels is also being thrown in for free.

Samsung Bespoke side-by-side 28 cubic feet refrigerator: $1,499 (save $800)

Right now, you can save a quick $800 on this already affordable refrigerator from Samsung. This model offers side-by-side doors and a 28-cubic-foot capacity. Key features include a beverage center, dual action ice maker, auto open door an Wi-Fi connectivity.

Choose between white glass or stainless steel. You can purchase this fridge for $1,499, or finance it for just $62.46 per month for 24 months.

Installation of the fridge is being offered for free. Plus, you get a $100 Samsung credit good toward the future purchase of an appliance as a bonus. Meanwhile, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung Bespoke Flex counter-depth 4-door refrigerator with AI Family Hub: $3,779 (save $1,300)

This one of Samsung's most feature-packed and advanced smart refrigerators, and it features the company's AI-driven Family Hub feature. You get the industry's largest screen for sharing pictures, managing a family's schedule, streaming music and videos, accessing recipes and more -- all from the door of the fridge.

Plus, thanks to cameras and sensors, you can remotely see what's inside your fridge using your smartphone.

The fridge comes in a modern, stainless steel finish. Other features include auto open door, a beverage center and a dual auto ice maker. Choose between a full-depth or counter-depth version of this fridge.

As part of Samsung's pre-Labor Day sale, get an impressive $1,300 off the purchase price of this fridge. So instead of paying $5,114, you can add it to your kitchen for just $3,799. Alternatively, you can finance this fridge for $158.29 per month for 24 months.

Installation of the fridge is currently free, as is the haul away of your old appliance. For $1 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. As an added bonus, you also get a $100 Samsung credit good toward the future purchase of an appliance. Meanwhile, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung Bespoke 3-door French door refrigerator: $1,999 (save $1,100)

Samsung's price-slashing of its popular refrigerators continues with this Bespoke 3-door French door model that's currently $1,100 off. Choose between 11 color door panels and enjoy the 30-cubic-foot capacity that's offered. You also get a beverage center and dual ice maker -- all for just $1,999.

You can purchase the fridge outright, or finance it for $117.87 per month for 24 months. For just $1 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Installation and haul away of your old appliance is also free for a limited time.

And like almost all of Samsung's latest appliances, you can monitor and control this fridge using the SmartThings mobile app.

Save on Samsung ranges and dishwashers, too

Samsung offers matching appliances for use throughout your kitchen to give the room a modern and unified look. You can now upgrade your kitchen's range and save up to $900, plus save up to $500 on dishwashers.

Samsung Bespoke 6-cubic-foot smart slide-in gas range with air fry: $1,399 (save $460)



Prepare meals for yourself or an entire family like a pro using this Samsung Bespoke 6-cubic-foot gas range with air fry. It uses the latest convection technology to make cooking faster and more efficient. And you can monitor and remotely control the range using your smartphone that's running the SmartThings app.

This range is available in either white glass or stainless steel and in an electric or gas version. Samsung has cut the price of this popular range from $1,759 down to just $1,099 -- a savings of $460. You can purchase the appliance outright, or finance it for $45.79 per month for 24 months.

For just $1 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Installation and haul away of your old appliance is also free for a limited time. Plus, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung Bespoke 6-cubi-cfoot smart slide-in gas range with air sous vide and air fry: $1,299 (save $860)

This higher-end Bespoke 6-cubic-foot capacity slide-in gas range offers air sous vide and air fry functionality. And with Samsung's Convection+ technology, you can prepare foods faster and also more evenly bake. This range can be controlled and monitored using the SmartThings mobile app.

Now you can easily lock in flavor and moisture, plus avoid overcooking with air sous vide. This allows controlled heat and airflow, giving you gourmet cooking results at home. It's perfect for fish, poultry and vegetables. Plus, you can enjoy healthier fried foods without relying on other small appliances, since air fry functionality is built right into this oven -- and an air fry tray is included.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Convection+ lets you cook your food faster and more evenly than when using a standard convection oven, since it circulates only hot air throughout your oven. The top burners offer up 18,000 BTUs of cooking power for sautéing, searing meat, stir-frying and rapidly boiling water.

During Samsung's pre-Labor Day sale, save $860 on this range. So instead of spending $2,159, you can have it delivered and installed in your home, plus have your old appliance removed, for just $1,299.

For a limited time, you'll also receive a Samsung credit for $100 that's good toward a future appliance purchase. Purchase this range outright, or finance it for $54.14 per month for 24 months. And if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit.

Samsung Bespoke smart dishwasher with StormWash+ and smart dry: $799 (save $500)

After making a mouth-watering meal with the help of your Samsung appliances, you can make cleaning your dishes easier with a Bespoke smart dishwasher like this one. It offers Samsung's StormWash+ feature that takes advantage of dual wash arms to clean your dishes from all angles.

This three-rack dishwasher with an adjustable tray also offers Samsung's SmartDry with AutoRelease Door feature. It operates at a maximum volume of just 42 decibels and can be controlled using the SmartThings mobile app.

Choose between four color options, allowing this dishwasher to perfectly fit the decor of your kitchen, while adding a sleek and modern aesthetic. For just $1 more, you get two years of Samsung Care+. Plus, if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $527 in instant trade-in credit.

Instead of paying full-price ($1,299), for a limited time, you can purchase this dishwasher outright for just $799 or finance it for $33.29 per month for 24 months. And for a limited time, you'll also receive a Samsung credit for $100 that's good toward a future appliance purchase.

Samsung fingerprint-resistant dishwasher with height-adjustable rack: $399 (save $250)

This already affordable Samsung dishwasher just got even less expensive. It's on sale for just $399 -- a savings of $250 off its regular $649 price. This appliance offers a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish. It's also able to complete an entire wash cycle in just 60 minutes while operating at a maximum volume of just 53 decibels.

You can purchase this dishwasher outright, or finance it for a mere $16.63 per month for 24 months. And if you have an eligible smartphone to trade in, you can get up to $266 in instant trade-in credit.

One notable feature is this dishwasher's height-adjustable upper rack. You also get digital touch controls. The appliance is guaranteed to fit in your existing 24-inch wide cutout. And this dishwasher is compatible with Samsung's SmartThings app.

Enjoy even more savings from Samsung

If you're a first responder, government worker, active military, student or educator, you qualify for the Samsung Offers Program. This program allows you to save up to 30% extra when shopping from Samsung's website. You can combine this discount with most special offers to increase your savings.