How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without cable or streaming

At long last, the 2024 Super Bowl is almost here. The biggest sporting event of the year promises to be one of the best Super Bowl matchups in recent history as the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can expect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw his famous no-look passes, while Niners quarterback Brock Purdy continues to shut down naysayers one big play at a time. In between, Usher is scheduled to deliver the halftime show.

While Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and stream exclusively on Paramount+, there is actually an easy and inexpensive way to watch the Super Bowl if you don't have a cable subscription -- and you've decided streaming apps aren't for you. With a digital TV antenna, you can catch the game airing on CBS. Set it up near a window, and you're set to watch the 2024 Super Bowl without paying cable and streaming app subscription prices.

Signal strength varies by location, so you'll want to ensure a strong reception for game-day consistency. So if you live in an area where signal might be potentially spotty, such as near a mountain or behind a larger building, keep that in mind. Otherwise, with one of our picks for the best digital TV antennas, you'll be well on your way to enjoying the biggest game of 2024 without all those expensive cable fees.

Best digital TV antennas of 2024

A digital TV antenna can be a reliable and affordable way to cut the cable TV cord and ditch those monthly cable fees. And if you find yourself dealing with a storm that takes out your cable or satellite TV? An antenna can be helpful in that situation, too.

Go long and score big savings this winter with some of the best digital TV antennas on the market in 2024. Here are our top picks.

Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro

The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro indoor HDTV antenna is our pick for the best overall digital TV antenna. It delivers crisp, over-the-air TV signals, with an impressive 65-mile range. With its great picture and reliable functionality, it's established itself as one of the most powerful amplified indoor antennas available.

It's also simple to use. What makes it particularly user-friendly is the integrated signal indicator. Thanks to its LED lights, you can adjust the antenna's placement in real-time to ensure you're capturing the strongest possible TV signals.

In terms of aesthetics, the Mohu Leaf offers some flexibility. You can use its reversible black or white side to match your home decor, and it's flat, so it can sit just about anywhere once you've set it up and calibrated it. Out of sight, out of mind.

It only takes moments to set up. By connecting the power cord directly to your TV's USB port, you're set up to enjoy a range of channels. Depending on your area, you might be able to tap into Full HD 1080p broadcasts, or even the newer UHD 4K, 8K, and NEXTGEN TV.

While you'll get the best performance out of the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro, there is one point of contention: The latest model lacks a detachable coaxial cable. You may have to grab an additional cable and a male-to-male adapter for extended connections, but that's no reason to skip the device given its performance.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It boasts a 65-mile range for clear TV signals even from lengthier distances.

Its integrated LED signal indicator makes it simple to find the best placement.

The antenna's body is thin and sleek, with reversible black and white options.

Camkey 2023 outdoor-indoor digital TV antenna

With a whopping 200-mile range, the Camkey 2023 outdoor-indoor digital TV antenna is a standout. This is an updated version of the previous model for 2023, and it sees a few impressive upgrades.

Want to catch the 2024 Super Bowl, or your favorite shows on ABC, CBS, Fox or Univision? This digital TV antenna has got you covered with uncompressed HD broadcasts that'll look fantastic whether you have a big or small screen. And you won't have to pay a dime beyond your antenna's initial costs.

Beyond its impressive range, you get crystal-clear visuals and sound. Thanks to its Amplifier Signal Booster and Smart IC Chip, you're in for a treat. No more annoying cellular or FM signal interference.

It won't stand out in your home in a bad way, either. It's sleek, black and waterproof. Whether you want it on your window, wall or even outside under the roof, it'll fit right in while boosting your signal reception. Setting it up is a breeze with the included 33-foot coaxial cable, amplifier and easy-to-follow manual.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It has a long 200-mile range for great-looking TV, even for those in areas with little signal.

It offers a great-looking picture that looks crystal-clear without much maintenance.

It can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Best Buy Essentials Amplified ultra-thin film indoor HDTV antenna

The Best Buy Amplified ultra-thin indoor HDTV antenna is an affordable yet sturdy option that can grant you access to all the sports and TV shows you're looking for without an expensive cable package.

It has a range of up to 50 miles, which is great for the price. For under $30, you'll be able to access a wide range of VHF and UHF channels (location dependent) in high definition. It's compatible with most TV models, and you can mount it on the wall if that's what works best for your entertainment setup.

Like many of the other antenna options out there, you can swap between the black or white side, so it can seamlessly blend in with your decor. The included 10-foot coaxial cable gives you some flexibility with placement, though you may need a longer cord to reach your window.

Bottom line: This antenna may not have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive brethren, but it can get the job done and won't break the bank.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

This digital TV antenna features a 50-mile range.

Amplified connectivity grants a great-looking picture with VHF and UHF channels in HD.

It's wall-mountable, with a 10-foot coaxial cable included.

Clear TV indoor amplifying and broadcasting antenna

The Clear TV indoor amplifying and broadcasting antenna is an excellent option for anyone who only needs an antenna inside their home, but also has a limited budget.

This one is especially user-friendly. You can get it up and running in just a few minutes. It's sleek, thin and can meld with just about any type of decor. While the antenna can be placed almost anywhere, you'll want to make sure to put it in a location where its signal won't be impeded by walls, mountains or other structures that could get in the way.

It's worth noting the antenna doesn't come with a stand. But its sleek form factor should fit in a home, an office or a dorm without the stand. You can mount it where you need it, or simply place it as you would a photo frame.

Keep in mind that its 35-mile range is shorter than some of the other options on the market.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It's an affordable pick that's user-friendly.

The 35-mile range should be sufficient for most users.

It's wall-mountable.

Antop AT-800SBS HD smart panel antenna

The Antop AT-800SBS HD smart panel antenna is pricier than the rest of the digital TV antennas on this list, but it's one of the best you'll find.

What really sets it apart is its adjustable amplifier. It lets you tweak the antenna's reception so you can strike the best balance between range and clarity.

The antenna also comes with mounting hardware and an optional FM connection. There's also a handy tabletop stand, which makes it much easier to set up inside. It performs just as great (or better) outside.

It's quick to install and comes with a generous 40-foot cable, so there should be plenty of space to get everything hooked up, no matter where you want your TV to sit.

Again, it's pricey, but its 85-mile range, performance and versatility make it worth every penny. For those who don't mind going the extra mile for quality, this antenna is a no-brainer.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It has an adjustable amplifier for better signal.

It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

It comes with a long 40-foot cable for easy setup.



Btfdreem indoor digital TV antenna

Hook this indoor antenna up to your TV and watch the local broadcast channels in your area, including CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, PBS and more.

You'll access a 1080p or 4K broadcast signal. It's a compact antenna, measuring just 7.6 x 6.6 x 1.9 inches, so you can use it at home, in an RV or even from a tent during a camping trip.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

Its compact design means it can fit just about anywhere.

It's easy to install with few complications to trip you up.

It's very affordable while retaining important TV antenna features.