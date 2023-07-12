Walmart Plus Week: Best Walmart deals under $50
Walmart is dropping new deals as Walmart+ Week rages on. Walmart is already known as a retailer with low prices, but thanks to this sales event, the prices are even lower. That's fantastic news if you're sticking to a budget or sick of Amazon Prime Day 2023. Our shopping experts have found a wide range of Walmart+ Week deals for $50 or less!
These under $50 deals are great no matter if you're sticking to a budget or just don't want to spend a lot of cash. If you're interested in saving money and finding top products at Walmart under $50, keep reading.
Top deals at Walmart under $50:
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom enamel on steel mini dutch ovens (set of two), $15 (reduced from $17)
Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display, $50 (reduced from $80)
Crocs unisex baya clog sandals, $23 (reduced from $55)
You know what else is under $50 right now? A subscription to Walmart+, the retailer's premium shopping membership, is half off during Walmart Plus Week. Walmart+ offers subscribers free two-day shipping on Walmart.com orders, plus same-day delivery of orders over $35 from your local Walmart store. Want to see everything you can get with a Walmart+ subscription? You can preview all the Walmart+ Week deals here.
Oh, and did we mention that Walmart+ members also get a login to Paramount+ included? Don't delay: This half-price offer expires July 13.
Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)
Best $50 and under deals at Walmart during Walmart+ Week
Yes, you can get great deals on well-known brands at Walmart, and save a lot of money on brands including Magic Bullet, Fisher Price, Lego, The Pioneer Woman, Madden and Crocs.
Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds
These Soundcore Life Note C earbuds have up to eight hours of battery life and 32 hours with the charging case. Perfect for on-the-go music lovers, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality with 10mm graphene drivers. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with built-in microphones and noise reduction. They are waterproof and sweatproof. Experience thumping bass without sacrificing clarity and customize your sound with different modes.
Soundcore by Anker Life Note C earbuds, $30 (reduced from $40)
Other tech deals under $50:
- Skullcandy Indy XT ANC earbuds, $49 (reduced from $99)
- Topvision wireless security camera, $33 (reduced from $130)
- Lenovo Essential FHD webcam, $23 (reduced from $30)
- Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Windows, $18 (reduced from $21)
- Onn 32W dual-port wall charger, $13 (reduced from $16)
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom mini dutch ovens
If you're a fan of The Pioneer Woman, you won't want to miss this kitchen deal. High-quality dutch ovens can get very pricy, but this affordable Walmart kitchen duo includes two mini dutch ovens for just $15. The 4.4-star-rated set includes two enamel-on-steel mini dutch ovens with a gorgeous floral design.
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom enamel on steel mini dutch ovens (set of two), $15 (reduced from $17)
Other The Pioneer Woman deals under $50:
- The Pioneer Woman Delaney multi-color patio umbrella, $50
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, is $28 (reduced from $49)
- The Pioneer Woman 4-piece cotton towel set, $21 (reduced from $28)
- The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $20 (reduced from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman Frontier Rose ceramic serving platter set, $18 (reduced from $20)
Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display
The Emerald extra-large air fryer uses hot rapid air circulation to cook dishes without excessive oil. It has a 60-minute timer, seven preset programs, and a nonstick basket and pan. Enjoy crispy foods with this compact and convenient appliance with an LED touch display.
Emerald air fryer with digital LED touch display, $50 (reduced from $80)
Other home and garden deals under $50:
- Nestl 4-piece bed sheets set in California King, $25 (reduced from $37)
- Armor All ultimate car care 10-piece gift set, $24 (reduced from $36)
- Proctor Silex sandwich maker, $23 (reduced from $30)
- Magic Bullet mini personal blender, $20 (reduced from $35)
- Veken bidet attachment for toilet with dual nozzle, $18 (reduced from $40)
- Clara Clark 4-piece deep-pocket microfiber sheet set, $15 (reduced from $27)
Crocs unisex baya clog sandals
These comfortable shoes, available in this unisex Baya style, are lightweight and cushioned. Wear them anywhere -- and enjoy the footbed nubs that massage your feet as you walk.
Available in 17 colors from sizes men's 4/women's 6 to size to men's 13/women's 15..
Crocs unisex baya clog sandals, $23 (reduced from $55)
Other top deals on products under $50 at Walmart:
- Mario Party Superstars physical copy for Nintendo Switch, $43 (reduced from $60)
- Lego Classic large creative brick box, $35 (reduced from $60)
- Gatorade 3-gallon insulated beverage cooler, $30 (reduced from $36)
- Fisher Price 3-in-1 Music Grow and Glow infant playmate, $25 (reduced from $30)
- Madden NYC adult women's black/white floral-printed analog watch, $20 (reduced from $40)
- Veken pet water fountain, $17 (reduced from $30)
- Mario Badescu mini mist 5-pack facial sprays, $10 (reduced from $16)
Everything you need to know about Walmart+ Week
Walmart+ Week is on now through July 13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain early access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This week-long extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.
The event will be over on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) and you won't want to miss out.
Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals happening throughout the week. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until July 10, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.
See all the Walmart+ Week deals now
