Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now

There are plenty of great deals at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day right now, but don't sleep on Walmart. The retailer has plenty of deals and price rollbacks to help you refresh your home, get ready for summer vacation, clean your space and feed your summer BBQ party guests.

This weekend, you can find major deals on home goods, vacuums and TVs, along with savings on tons of other top-selling products at the retailer this week. Walmart is also discounting Walmart+ memberships by half price ahead of next week's Walmart Plus Week sale.

The best Walmart deals in this article:

Get this year's best price on the Apple Watch: Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Our best selling patio set of 2023: Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Save on the Xbox Series X gaming console : Xbox Series X console, $490 (reduced from $599)

Best deals at Walmart in July 2023



The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart deals and clearance offers live on the retailer's site. You can also shop everything on sale right now below.

Join Walmart+ for half price

Walmart+, the retailer's premium shopping membership, is half off this weekend ahead of Walmart Plus Week. Walmart+ offers subscribers free two-day shipping on Walmart.com orders, plus same-day delivery of orders over $35 from your local Walmart store.

Walmart+ members also get priority access to the best deals during Walmart+ Week, starting July 10. Members will be able to get a 65" Roku 4K TV for $398, a huge Coleman camping tent for $99, a 15.6" HP laptop for $199, Samsung+ earbuds for $49, plus many more deals. You can preview all the Walmart+ Week deals here.

Oh, and did we mention that Walmart+ members also get a login to Paramount+ included?

Don't delay: This half-price offer expires June 13.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

Save on a new mattress during the Walmart mattress sale

If you're sleeping on an old worn-down mattress, now is the time to uprade. Walmart currently has 200+ different mattress options on sale. Shop our top picks below to sleep better this summer.

The best summer grill deals at Walmart

Planning a summer barbecue? Then check out these unbeatable grill deals at Walmart. From compact and portable models for your on-the-go adventures to large and feature-packed grills for hosting epic backyard bashes, Walmart has a wide range of options to suit any budget.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $499

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $490

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $490 (reduced from $599)

Best headphone and earbud deals at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering deep discounts on several popular headphone and earbud options, including Apple AirPods. Shop the best deals below and save on Apple AirPods, earbuds and headphones.

Get the Apple Watch SE for just $149 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $129 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $199 (reduced from $460)

Best TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs, Samsung TVs and more. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart



CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of bestselling items from the popular kitchen and home line so that you can give your space the refresh it deserves.

Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart

Give your kitchen an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced appliance essentials.

Best Walmart outdoor furniture and patio deals

Your patio makeover continues at Walmart with these incredible deals on outdoor furniture.

Get the most popular patio set at Walmart for $190

Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Head on over to the Walmart website. We found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

Says one Walmart reviewer: "This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable. All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

Not quite the right setup for your patio? Check out this smaller, three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set, also on sale at Walmart. It includes a glass-top coffee table and two chairs.

Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $155 (reduced from $323)

Best Walmart health and fitness deals

Get healthy this summer at Walmart -- all sorts of great exercise equipment, apparel and more are on sale now. Whether you're looking to build a home gym or looking to get outside and ride a bike, Walmart has it all.

Best deals on baby and kids items at Walmart

Walmart has tons of top-rated baby and children's products on sale now.

Get ready for Walmart+ Week

Walmart+ Week is headed our way. During the sale event, the retailer is expected bringing Walmart+ members some of the best deals of the year on top-rated gear.

The major deals event is set to take place from July 10-13. During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will gain early access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website. This week-long extravaganza will feature enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, toys, fashion and more.

Starting at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT) on July 10, Walmart+ members will enjoy early access to significant savings on numerous popular products from top retailers like Vitamix, LG, Dyson, Samsung and more. It's recommended that you join Walmart+ before then, because the event will be over on July 13 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT) and you won't want to miss out.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $49 (reduced from $98)

These savings will open to all Walmart customers on July 11 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT), a day after Walmart+ Week begins. Some top items could sell out in the first 24 hours, but there will be plenty of deals available for everyone who loves shopping at Walmart.

Head over to the Walmart deals page to discover all the incredible deals happening throughout the week. Just a heads up, these deals won't be visible until July 10, so mark your calendar! And when you're ready to check out, don't forget to take advantage of Walmart's speedy one-day or two-day shipping options. Get your items delivered faster than ever before.

See what Walmart deals are available ahead of Walmart+ Week

