These back-to-school tablet deals can help you save big

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

It's nearly time to head back to the classroom. Are the students in your life equipped with the best tech? Right now, you can snag some crazy-good back-to-school deals on Apple iPads, Amazon Fire tablets and Samsung Galaxy tablets.

Tablets are a great portable option for students. They can use them to read textbooks, take notes and even complete assignments, when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard. However, the best tablets of 2024 can get a bit pricey for parents and students. That's why we've rounded up the best back-to-school tablet deals to help you find the right device for the best price.

If you're confused about which Apple iPad model is best for you or the person you're shopping for, be sure to check out or easy-to-understand, 2024 Apple iPad buyer's guide. It explains the differences and similarities between all of the iPad models.

Best back-to-school deals on Apple iPads

Here are some great deals on Apple's popular tablets.

Apple iPad (9th Generation, 64GB, Wi-Fi only): $199 (40% off)

Amazon

As part of Amazon's back-to-school and pre-Labor Day sale, here's a chance to own a brand-new, Wi-Fi only Apple iPad (9th Generation) tablet with 64 gigs of internal storage, for just $199. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this popular entry-level tablet. Based on more than 66,800 customer reviews on Amazon, the iPad (9th Generation) has earned 4.8-stars out of five, so you know people love it.

The iPad (9th Generation) is not the most current version of the basic iPad, but it does run the same version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of apps as all other current iPad models.

This iPad runs using the slightly older and less powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor and comes with just 64GB of internal storage. Since you get iCloud, this lack of internal storage probably won't be an issue. This iPad is the perfect starter tablet for kids or pre-teens, or anyone who wants to enjoy an iPad without paying top dollar for an iPad Pro or iPad Air. You get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

This tablet is equipped with a 10.2 inch (2,160 by 1,620 pixel resolution) Retina touchscreen display, along with a 12MP front camera and 8MP rear camera. It also uses TouchID to unlock the tablet by placing your finger on the Home button. This feature is also used to confirm online purchases. Choose between a space gray or silver casing.

To expand the capabilities of the tablet, you can pair it with the optional Apple Pencil stylus ($69), Apple Smart Keyboard ($134) and the $89 Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds.

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Wi-Fi only): $459



Apple Store via Amazon

What better way to kick off the school year than with a new iPad to handle all your most important tasks, educational or otherwise?

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th Generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology, and it looks absolutely fantastic.

It runs using Apple's A14 Bionic processor, an upgrade from the previous generation A13 chip. The iPad 10th Generation is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 for fast wireless performance. It also offers all-day battery life (up to 10 hours), so you can easily take it to school without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The iPad 10th Generation comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between a Wi-Fi + 5G cellular or WiFi-only models. This deal is for the version with 256GB of storage and Wi-Fi only.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, 256GB, Wi-Fi only): $699 (7% off)

Apple via Amazon

There's nothing thinner or more portable among Apple's full-sized tablets than the iPad Air. It's the perfect choice for toting everywhere. And when you pair it with the Apple Pencil, you can draw and sketch to your heart's desire.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. This tablet offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's M1 chip. The device boasts a 12-megapixel, wide-angle back camera that can capture up to 4K resolution video. It also offers touch ID.

It additionally features a 10.2-inch Retina display, includes 256GB of internal storage and offers up to a 10-hour battery life.

This edition of the iPad Air runs the latest version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as the most current iPads. It runs using Apple's M1 processor. It's just 0.29 inches thick and weighs 1.07 pounds.

It's available in five colors.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation, 64GB, Wi-Fi only): $380 (24% off)



Apple

Lighten your backpack load with the iPad Mini. It offers a smaller size display than other iPad models, but provide the same core capabilities.

You get an 8.3 inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display. This tablet is powered using an Apple A15 Bionic processor. It also features a 12-megapixel, wide-angle back camera and a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers and is available in four colors.

Due to its smaller size and lighter weight, many people prefer this iPad over others when using it as an e-reader, since it's more comfortable to hold for extended periods. E-books can be acquired from Apple Books, but optional apps can make it compatible with your Kindle or Nook e-book library. It also works with the Libby service for borrowing e-books and audiobooks from your local public library.

Best back-to-school deals on Samsung tablets

If you're seeking an Android tablet for yourself or the student you're shopping for, here are some great options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB, Wi-Fi only): $760 (17% off)

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features an 11 inch AMOLED screen and comes configured with 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 12GB). You also get 128GB of storage.

We like that this Android tablet is very well protected: It's designed with an Armor Aluminum frame and rated IP68 for dust- and water-resistance. That means it's no sweat if you drop it on the way to school or it gets jostled in your bag. It'll still be good to go to get you through another assignment.

An Samsung S Pen stylus is included as well, so you can take notes, scribble and doodle, or sketch out ideas for projects without resorting to scratch paper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB, Wi-Fi only): $189

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Though it's priced under $200, it's no slouch when it comes to productivity.

You can enjoy all the same things you would with one of Samsung's newer Android tablets with this model. It won't be able to multitask as well, but it's more than useful for online classes, word processing, putting together projects and even unwinding by streaming video content or managing your social media accounts after a long day of school.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB, Wi-Fi only): $500 (29% off)



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a 2-in-1 device with laptop and tablet functionality. It's a great form factor for handling all your school needs and then some. Plus, it has a gorgeous 11-inch touchscreen screen, so everything looks crisp and bright, even if you're only using it to unwind after class with some chill Netflix viewing.

Like most Android tablets, this one features Microsoft 365 integration for a better laptop-like experience. That means if you use a Windows computer or laptop for school and need integration with your tablet for working on the go, you can log in to the same apps with Microsoft 365, so none of your documents are floating in the ether. A Microsoft 365 subscription is required. However, there are Google apps, such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Chrome, Gmail and others that are available for free.

Like many of Samsung's other tablets, this one comes equipped with an S Pen stylus for a more versatile control experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB, Wi-Fi only): $400 (25% off)

Samsung Store via Amazon

The Samsung Tab S7 FE features a large, 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning-fast processor and ‎64GB of storage. (A 256 GB version is also available.) You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

If you need to do a lot of multitasking, this model is a fantastic pick. It's also up to par in terms of performance, as it's capable of handling multiple programs and apps at once. It might, however, falter a but running some newer games when you're really looking to veg out and get school off your mind.

This tablet comes with an S Pen stylus, so you can use to for writing, drawing or annotating documents directly on the screen.

Best Amazon Fire tablets for back-to-school

Check out these inexpensive tablet options from Amazon that run a modified version of Android.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, Wi-Fi only, with ads): $60 (40% off)

Amazon

Amazon Fire tablets make affordable options for use as general purpose mobile device. Just keep in mind that you'll only be able to access certain Android apps.

The Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance compared to the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design, with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life, providing up to 13 hours of use on a single charge.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors. This version is ad-supported, so when you're not otherwise using it, the lock screen will display advertising.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB, Wi-Fi only): $75 (34% off)

This version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 offers an ad-free user experience, along with 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi only connectivity.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB, Wi-Fi only, with ads): $65 (46% off)

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model also comes equipped with 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad Mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

This version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB. This deal is for the 32GB version that offers Wi-Fi internet connectivity. It displays ads on the lock screen when the tablet is not otherwise being used.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet (32GB, Wi-Fi only): $140 (26% off)

Amazon

Featuring a 10.6-inch Full HD (2K resolution) touchscreen display and 32GB of internal storage, this low-cost, entry-level tablet is a great option for first-time Android tablet users (or anyone who doesn't need a lot of enhanced processing power or fancy features, like AI integrations).

This tablet comes with Android 12 preinstalled and is on sale right now on Amazon for just $140 -- that's 26% off. In addition to being a great deal for the price, we love that this tablet is only 0.29 inches thick and weighs a mere 1.03 pounds.

With this tablet, you can expect up to a 12-hour battery life. And when you stream video content from services like Netflix or Disney+, you can watch it at 1080p resolution.