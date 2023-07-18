Best back-to-school laptop deals on Amazon: Save on chromebooks, Apple MacBooks and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The new school year is right around the corner. If you're in need of a new laptop for classes and homework, you're in luck. Amazon is offering tons of hot deals on top-rated laptops. Right now, You can save on a new laptop from bestselling brands, including Apple and Samsung.

The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up top-rated, customer-loved laptops on sale at Amazon now. All of these laptops have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Top products in this article:

Best Apple MacBook deal: Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $899 (reduced from $999)

Best Chromebook deal: 11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $170 (reduced from $260)

Best gaming laptop deal: 15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,156 (reduced from $1,500)

New laptop models keep coming, so there are many deals being offered on a variety of older laptop models as retailers clear stock. Some previous years' top releases are seeing price cuts, such as the MacBook and Samsung Chromebook. This means that you can get a fairly new model without paying full price.

CBS Essentials has gathered the best Amazon laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops. No matter if you're looking to replace your aging notebook or it's just time to upgrade, you can save money on your brand-new laptop computer now just in time for the new school year.

The best back-to-school laptop computer deals on Amazon



Check out the best laptop deals going on right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $790

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a great Windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $790 (reduced from $1,200)

13" Apple MacBook Air: $899

Deals on older MacBook Air models aren't always easy to find. At under $1,000, this Macbook deal is worth a look.

This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads such as photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $899 (reduced from $999)

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 (2023): $1,799 and up



The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.

The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory.

14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)

16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,249 (reduced from $2,499)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,238



The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,238 (reduced from $1,850)

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,415



The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro offers a sleek design and powerful performance with an Intel Core i7 processor. It offers a battery life of up to 16 hours in the 14-inch model, and 19 hours in the 16-inch version. It has a 3K AMOLED screen and a lightweight design.

16" Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, $1,415 (reduced from $1,750)

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM): $192

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $192 (reduced from $250)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $170

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price. It's currently 35% off on Amazon.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $170 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $587



2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop. The well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $587 (reduced from $600)

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: $1,336



The Microsoft Surface Studio is the most powerful surface laptop. The surface laptop studio features a Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 512 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM.

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, $1,336 (reduced from $1,600)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,156



If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size," a verified Amazon purchaser says.

Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,156 (reduced from $1,500)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $735



Check out this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $735 (regularly $840)

