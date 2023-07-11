Apple Watch price tracker: When to buy the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Ready for a new Apple Watch? The Apple Watch is one of the hottest smartwatches of 2023. It's a great choice for gifting or tracking your summer workouts and adventures. However, Apple Watches aren't cheap, so it's smart to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we've compiled this Apple Watch price tracker so that you strike when the Amazon Prime Day deals are hot and score the best price on the coveted smart watch.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple Watch models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Ready for a new Apple Watch 8 or Apple Watch Ultra? As it turns out, now is the perfect time to buy. Learn more ahead.

When to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done for Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.

If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)

When to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 (45 mm)

Apple via Amazon

Apple also offers a 45mm version of the Apple Watch 8. It offers all of the features offered in the standard version but with a larger watch face.

The Apple Watch 8 (41mm) has a list price of $429. It went on sale at Amazon a fair amount around the winter holidays, but we've also been seeing some excellent deals throughout the spring and heading into summer.

Now is the perfect time to buy the 45mm model of the Apple Watch 8. It's currently priced at $310 on Amazon for Prime members -- which is its lowest price ever from the retailer.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $310 with Prime (reduced from $429)

When to buy the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use.

The original list price at Apple for the Apple Watch Ultra is $799. However, you can periodically find it on sale on Amazon. The lowest price it's dipped to is $739, so the $779 Prime Day price is actually not your best opportunity to buy this smart watch.

Apple Watch Ultra, $779 (reduced from $799)

Related content from CBS Essentials