Apple Watch price tracker: When to buy the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra

Ready for a new Apple Watch? The Apple Watch is one of the hottest smartwatches of 2023. It's a great choice for gifting or tracking your summer workouts and adventures. However, Apple Watches aren't cheap, so it's smart to wait until you can find one on sale. To help, we've compiled this Apple Watch price tracker so that you strike when the deals are hot and score the best price on the coveted smart watch.

The experts at CBS Essentials analyzed historical pricing data on the top Apple Watch models using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Ready for a new Apple Watch 8 or Apple Watch Ultra? As it turns out, now is the perfect time to buy. Learn more ahead.

When to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has been dropping the price even lower in recent months. It's been hovering around $329 on Amazon, with its lowest price ever coming in at $321 in April.

The Apple Watch 8 is currently priced at $329 -- so now is a great time to buy. The price likely won't sink lower until Apple releases the next smartwatch model (likely late this year), or possibly until Prime Day 2023.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

When to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 (45 mm)

Apple also offers a 45mm version of the Apple Watch 8. It offers all of the features offered in the standard version but with a larger watch face.

The Apple Watch 8 (41mm) has a list price of $429. It went on sale at Amazon a fair amount around the winter holidays, but we've also been seeing some excellent deals throughout the spring and heading into summer.

Now is the perfect time to buy the 45mm model of the Apple Watch 8. It's currently priced at $359 on Amazon -- which is its lowest price ever from the retailer.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

When to buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use.

The original list price at Apple for the Apple Watch Ultra is $799. However, you can periodically find it on sale on Amazon. The lowest price it's dipped to is $739, but we see a sale price of $749 more often. The Apple Watch Ultra sales are typically fairly brief, so if you see the Apple Watch Ultra priced between $739 and $750, it's generally a good time to buy and you'll probably want to act fast.

The Apple Watch Ultra is currently priced at $749, so now is a great opportunity to get the best deal on the device. There's a good chance that the Apple Watch Ultra will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023 this summer, but there's no telling whether the price will drop any lower.

Apple Watch Ultra, $749 (reduced from $799)

