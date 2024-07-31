Amazon is practically giving away this portable laptop monitor for $60

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

If you've read our portable monitor coverage, you already know that we love them. Connect one to your laptop if you want to double your on-screen real estate, make it easier to multitask, and increase your productivity. You can spend $500 or more on a higher-end portable monitor, but our expert deal seekers just discovered an amazing sale on this 15.6-inch, 1080p FHD (1,920 by 1,080 pixel) resolution portable monitor from Vilva that offers a glossy IPS screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

At its normal $150 price, this portable monitor would be a really good deal. But, right now on Amazon, it's a whopping 60% off. This means you can purchase the device for just $60. Based on almost 1,000 reviews on Amazon, this portable monitor has earned a 4.8-star rating (out of 5), so you already know people love it.

The monitor connects to any laptop with a USB Type-C or HDMI port. And it also has built-in stereo speakers. Plus, in addition to your laptop, you can use this monitor with your smartphone, tablet, Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo Switch to provide a large gaming screen (with HDR support) that can be set up on almost any flat surface.

Another standout feature is that you can rotate the monitor, so you can use it in landscape or portrait mode. You get a 178-degree viewing angle, a 1-millisecond response time, a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, and the ability to display 16.78 million colors (72% sRGB). Perhaps best of all, this portable monitor is only 0.19 inches thick and weighs a mere 1.88 pounds. So chances are, it'll easily fit in your existing laptop bag and can then be set up in seconds.

If you've been looking for a low-cost way to increase your productivity when using your Windows laptop or MacBook, snag this deal fast, while it's still available. The monitor has a kickstand back, but you can purchase a height- and angle-adjustable stand for just $23 more.