Amazon just slashed the price on tons of Bosch power tools and accessories
Amazon is offering a ton of unbeatable deals on top-rated Bosch power tools right now. If you're looking for new projects to work on, you should take advantage of these great offers while you can.
Many people love home improvement, woodworking hobbies or just being able to make repairs around the house, but tools can be expensive. The CBS Essentials experts have found Bosch tools on sale on Amazon, so you can finish your home project for less.
Save on everything from saws and grinders to handheld vacuums that make post-project cleanup a breeze.
- Bosch 11264EVS 1-5/8 SDS-Max combination hammer, $474 (reduced from $599)
- Bosch 120V 7.0-amp corded top-handle jig saw, $109 (reduced from $179)
- Bosch high-performance angle grinder, $90 (reduced from $159)
- Bosch 12V Max LED work light, $57 (reduced from $69)
- Bosch handheld vacuum, $49 (reduced from $69)
- Bosch 7-tool combo kit, $599 (reduced from $799)
- Bosch brushless 12V kit with drill, driver and batteries, $133 (reduced from $189)
More Amazon deals on tools to shop now
Save on top-rated tools from Ryobi, Dewalt and more.
Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator
The Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.
Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $241 (reduced from $280)
Looking for even more out of the Ryobi tools sale? Don't worry there's plenty more where that came from. Check out these Amazon offers below.
- Ryobi 18V One+ cordless high pressure inflator with digital gauge, $112 (down from $130)
- Ryobi 18V One+ cordless handheld sprayer kit, $37 (down from $79)
Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit
If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home too.
Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $65 (reduced from $90)
Find more great starter tool kits below. Even beginners can work with these. Get your Ryobi tools today.
- Ryobi 18V One+ lithium-ion combo tool kit, $287 (down from $360)
- Ryobi 18V One+ 2-tool kit, $82 (down from $130)
- Ryobi One+ genuine tool tote bag, $15 (down from $20)
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander
With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.
Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $99 (reduced from $179)
Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.
- Dewalt 20V Max reciprocating saw, $119 (down from $159)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless portable jobsite fan, $99 (down from $169)
- Dewalt 20V Max cordless hand vacuum, $99 (down from $159)
Denali by SKIL 4V cordless stick screwdriver with 34-piece bit set
The Denali rechargeable cordless screwdriver provides efficient screwdriving for all your DIY projects. Compact and rechargeable, it offers precise control and convenience for home improvements and more. It comes with a a 34-piece bit set, a carrying case and a USB cord.
Denali by SKIL 4V cordless stick screwdriver with 34-piece bit set, $27 (reduced from $37)
There are a few other great additions for the tool bag from Denali on Amazon. We don't know how long these sales will last, so hurry up and buy now.
- Denali by SKIL 4V cordless pivoting screwdriver with 10-piece bit set, $23 (down from $33)
- Denali 14-piece wrench set with holder, $40
Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer
Those hedges are looking rough. But they don't have to be, because you can get this cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) for less than $100 right now. It's capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip so that you can get your yardwork done quickly and comfortably.
Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)
Don't forget these other summer must-haves from Black and Decker.
- Black and Decker 20V Max pressure washer, $97 (down from $139)
- Black and Decker 20V Max string trimmer, $87 (down from $99)
- Black and Decker 20V Max cordless drill/driver with 30-piece kit, $57 (down from $60)
Craftsman 57-piece mechanics tool set
Get all the essential mechanic tools you need in one package. The Craftsman mechanics' tools set is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast. With 57 high-quality pieces, including wrenches, sockets, ratchets and more, it's perfect for most mechanics' tasks. The portable carrying case keeps everything organized and ready for on-the-go repairs. Upgrade your tool collection with this reliable and efficient set.
Craftsman 57-piece mechanics tool set, $50 (reduced from $60)
Love Craftsman tools? We found even more on sale now.
- Craftsman 20V Max cordless cut-out tool, $49 (down from $59)
- Craftsman 44-piece ratcheting screwdriver set, $22 (down from $29)
- Craftsman smooth-face rip claw hammer, $15 (down from $21)
Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall
The Milwaukee 2719-21 M18 Fuel hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall, $125 (reduced from $185)
There are other Milwaukee saws on sale at Amazon right now too at every budget. You can saw these prices nearly in half.
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel D-handle jig saw, $153 (down from $212)
- Milwaukee M18 brushless circular saw, $145 (down from $338)
