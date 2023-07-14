How to watch the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship Round 2

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 14, 2023 in United States. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

The Barbasol Championship is on. PGA Tour vet Lucas Glover ended Thursday with 63, making six birdies on the front nine to finish nine under par. He now has a one-shot lead over golfers Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour. Will Glover build on his lead in Round 2? Stream the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, now through July 16, and find out. Here's how to do it.

Best way to stream PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship

The PGA Tour airs on the Golf Channel, which is included in many cable TV packages and on DirecTV. Don't have cable or satellite TV? Not a problem: You can watch the Golf Channel via a Peacock Premium streaming plan. Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 (or $49.99 per year for the annual plan), and includes access to 50 always-on channels, current NBC and Bravo shows, movies and -- of course -- sporting events such as the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (July 13-16) and the upcoming The Open Championship (July 20-23).

The ad-free Peacock Premium plan costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Peacock Premium, $4.99 per month

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship schedule

Don't miss a single moment of the 2023 Barbasol Championship at the Keene Trace Golf Club, held now through Sunday, July 16. All championship rounds will air live on the Golf Channel, and stream later in the day on Peacock. You can watch the final round stream live on Peacock.

Many cable TV packages include the PGA Tour on the Golf Channel, as does satellite provider DirecTV (Choice level plan or higher, $85 per month). If you don't have cable TV, or your package doesn't include the Golf Channel, you can stream the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship on Peacock.

Schedule for the remaining PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship rounds:

Friday, July 14 : Tee off at 6:45 a.m., airs live on Golf Channel, will stream from 4-7 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

: Tee off at 6:45 a.m., airs live on Golf Channel, will stream from 4-7 p.m. EDT on Peacock. Saturday, July 15 : Round 3 will air live on Golf Channel, will stream from 4-7 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

: Round 3 will air live on Golf Channel, will stream from 4-7 p.m. EDT on Peacock. Sunday, July 16: Round 4 will air live from 3-6 p.m. EDT on Peacock and Golf Channel.

Watch PGA Tour on Peacock Premium, $4.99 per month

For more on the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, including odds and predictions, check out our sister site CBS Sports.

More ways to stream the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship

If you need to stream the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship live, you'll need a pricier streaming plan than Peacock Premium. Here are your top options, which include access to many more live sporting events.

Hulu + Live TV bundle



It's not as affordable as rival Sling TV, but the Hulu + Live TV bundle includes access to the Golf Channel. If you're going this route, you might want to consider the Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle.

Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV with ESPN+ and Disney+ bundle, $70 a month

DirecTV Stream



DirecTV Stream has all the networks a sports fan could want, including Golf Channel, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, SEC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. If you want to watch the PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, you'll need a Choice level plan or higher. That plan starts at $85 per month.

DirecTV Stream with Golf Chan, $85 and up per month

The best TV deal during the PGA Tour



Looking for a new television for all your sports watching needs? Samsung 'The Frame' is on sale now -- it's one of our readers' favorite televisions. It's great for watching the PGA Tour (and other sports, as well).

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV: $578 and up

Samsung via Amazon

Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

Related content on CBS Essentials: