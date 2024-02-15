Amazon Presidents' Day deal: Get our top self-cleaning water bottle pick for under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Philips via Amazon

Now's the perfect time to upgrade your old, hard-to-clean water bottle or Stanley cup. Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the Philips GoZero self-cleaning water bottle. Originally $75, you can now pick up a GoZero bottle for $49.99. That's 33% off its usual price.

The 20-ounce bottle is double-walled vacuum insulated, so drinks stay hot for 12 hours or stay cold for 24 hours. But the real headline feature of the Philips GoZero bottle is its rechargeable UV light that activates every two hours to keep your water and bottle clean and odor-free. The UV-C light eliminates up to 99.999% of bacteria and 99.9% of viruses. (Note that while the bottle's UV-C light destroys biological contaminants, it won't remove lead and forever chemicals from your water -- you'll need a water filter for that.)

When you keep it charged, the Philips GoZero water bottle will stay clean for up to 30 days. You can clean the GoZero bottle by tossing it in the dishwasher, too -- it's dishwasher-safe (though the cap is not).

Amazon reviewers recommend this reusable water bottle for travel.

"I mostly fill this bottle at airports and feel much safer drinking it after it's been through UV sterilization," an Amazon reviewer says. "It also saves me from buying and disposing of $3 to $4 plastic water bottles each time I fly."

The Philips GoZero is available in three colors and two sizes, 12- and 20-ounces. Prices vary. The bottle comes with a two-year warranty.