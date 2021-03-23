Live

Watch CBSN Live

First victims of MH17 returned to European soil

Two military transports brought the first 40 victims to Netherlands, where the work of identification can finally begin. Dutch people lined the roads to pay tribute, as the motorcade of hearses drove by. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
