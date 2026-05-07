Spencer Pratt compares his fledgling political career to Obama's national rise: "He had no experience running the whole entire country"

In an exclusive interview, reality television star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt compared his lack of political experience to where former President Barack Obama was when he first came on the national scene.

"I mean, look at Obama," the Republican told CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi when asked if he has what it takes to lead the second-largest city in the nation. "He was a community organizer. I've won two community advocate awards…Nobody thought, 'Why can Obama become a senator and then the president?' He had no experience running the whole entire country, which is way bigger than L.A."

Pratt, a Southern California native known for playing a sort of villain role on the popular mid-2000s reality show "The Hills," has said he was compelled to launch his unlikely mayoral run after his home was destroyed in last year's devastating L.A. wildfires. Incumbent L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, who faced off against Pratt in a debate Wednesday, has taken significant criticism for her response to the fires.

The mayor's race will take place on June 2. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, then the two leading candidates will advance to a Nov. 3 runoff.

Pratt, despite running in a city that has not had a Republican mayor since 2001, is confident in his chances next month.

"All my supporters in Los Angeles are Democrats. Everyone I know, my family, are all Democrats," Pratt claims.

"I'm confident I'm probably going to win with 51% on June 2 because I don't do a political message," he added. "I don't do national politics. I don't do tribal politics. I don't talk about other states. I'm localized. I just want to fix our streets, get the lights on. I want people to feel safe."

Watch Adam Yamaguchi's interview with Spencer Pratt on "CBS Mornings" on CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 8.