Zach Neto delivers walk-off hit in Angels' 3-2 victory over Mariners

Zach Neto capped his bobblehead giveaway night with a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Jose Rodriguez hit two solo homers for the Mariners, but Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (6-3) escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the top of the 10th, and Neto grounded his winning hit off the glove of diving second baseman Cole Young for the first walk-off hit of his career.

Neto had two hits and scored a run, and Jo Adell drove in two runs for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Mariners right-hander Casey Legumina (4-5) took the loss.

Seattle starter Bryan Woo gave up two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. Angels starter José Soriano allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one.

Rodriguez lined a 98-mph sinker from Soriano over the right-center field wall in the first for his 16th homer of the season and a 1-0 Mariners lead.

Adell, who was mired in a 1-for-20 slump, lined a two-out, two-run double to left in the bottom of the inning for a 2-1 lead.

Rodriguez opened the sixth with a 408-foot shot to left for his fifth career multihomer game and a 2-all tie.

Key moment

With two on, Zeferjahn struck out Cal Raleigh looking with a 99-mph fastball to preserve a 2-2 tie in the 10th.

Key stat

Woo has thrown six innings or more with two or fewer walks in all 20 starts this season, the fourth-longest streak of its kind in major league history behind San Francisco's Juan Marichal (23 games in 1968), Seattle/Texas's Cliff Lee (21 games in 2010) and Arizona's Curt Schilling (21 in 2002).

Up next

Mariners RHP George Kirby (4-5, 4.65 ERA) opposes Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.43) on Saturday night.