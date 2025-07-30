Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Hollywood Hills home was target of an attempted break-in, authorities say

At least one suspect attempted to gain access to the home of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 9200 block of Nightingale Drive for an attempted burglary around 5 a.m.

No suspects were at the scene by the time officers arrived, but they found a shattered window at the home. Police say they don't believe any suspects actually entered the home, but that the got onto the property by jumping a gate.

Officers said that private security was already on scene when they arrived.

Police said there was an attempted break-in at a Hollywood Hills home belonging to Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As of Wednesday evening, any suspects remain outstanding. It's not clear why the home wasn't entered, and it's not believed that anything was stolen. It's not clear if anyone was at the property at the time.

Neighbors say that the area is a constant target for burglars.

"It is definitely an area where there is a lot of expensive homes and for one reason or another, we're being targeted all the time," said Pascal Mouawad. "I've been living here for three-and-a-half years. There's been several attempted robberies. ... A lot of influential, high-profile people living in this neighborhood and we're all doing our best to protect ourselves."

He says that most neighbors have security, armed guards, cameras or security systems to try and keep their homes and property safe. Marco Rivas is one private security officer who works in the neighborhood.

"You usually just hear a lot of break-ins happen with athletes when suspects know they're gone on away trips, so I'm just glad to hear that everybody's fine," Rivas said.

Aerial footage Wednesday morning showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the home, which property records confirm belongs to the star Japanese pitcher.

The attempted break-in occurred while Yamamoto and the Dodgers are in the midst of a road trip. They're currently in Cincinnati and will travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. The team returns to L.A. for a series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Monday.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Dodgers for comment on the matter but have not yet heard back. Private security at Yamamoto's home declined to comment.