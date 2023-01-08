Wind chills could drop below 32 degrees for parts of LA County, officials warn

A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County through Friday as wind chills are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.

The alert is expected to take effect for Antelope Valley, and in particular, Lancaster, on Tuesday through Friday. It will also remain in effect for Mount Wilson starting Wednesday onward.

According to Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities or other special medical needs are most vulnerable.

"There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Davis.

Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight, and take shelter during peak cold times.

For information on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's Winter Shelter Program, visit www.lahsa.org or call 2-1-1.