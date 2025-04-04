Wildfire ravaged Palisades schools reach milestone of complete debris removal

It's been almost three months since the Palisades Fire began, and Los Angeles city and school district leaders celebrated a milestone Friday -- the completion of debris removal from all three of the impacted schools in the community, with rebuilding efforts underway.

Marquez Elementary was completely destroyed by the wildfire, Palisades Elementary was 70 percent destroyed, and Palisades Charter High was 30 percent destroyed. The district made room in other schools for the displaced elementary students so that their education would not be disrupted, and Palisades Charter High switched to online learning.

Mayor Karen Bass said the goal is to get students back in their classrooms as soon as possible.

"When I think of the destruction that happened here at this school, I think of the trauma that the children faced, many of whom not only lost their classroom and their friendships, but also their homes," Bass said.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district is in the process of contracting architects and engineers for the rebuild.

"This board (LAUSD School Board) has already committed the $600 million-plus to fully rebuild these schools," he said.

The superintendent stressed that ongoing soil and environmental testing will continue.

"We've already taken steps to drop portable classrooms on one site here in the Palisades to accommodate, as soon as possible, but no sooner than the community wishes for it to happen, to bring back students to the Palisades, after all the environmental concerns have been addressed," Carvalho said.

Carvalho said that of the $600 million in rebuild funding, each elementary school will receive $150 million, and the remainder will go towards the high school.

"On January 7th, I picked up my kindergartener from school, not knowing it would be the last time he'd see his classroom standing. Watching your child lose their school, their home, their whole world -- it breaks you," said Jon Brown, a parent at Palisades Elementary.