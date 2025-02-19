Officials set to provide update on wildfire debris removal, environmental testing in Los Angeles burn scar areas

It has been several weeks since the recovery process began following the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires. Crews continue to work to remove hazardous fire debris from properties in burn scar areas.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, officials are expected to provide an update on the recovery process, the status of debris removal and the plan for environmental testing in burn scar areas.

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contractors work to remove hazardous waste from beachfront properties destroyed in the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Ocean on February 18, 2025 in Malibu, California. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Army Corps of Engineers have begun private property debris removal from the Eaton and Palisades fires while the EPA announced yesterday it has cleared or deferred 75 percent of properties affected by the fires. Getty Images

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is handling Phase 1 of removing household hazardous waste. The U.S. EPA has been using staging locations to hold the waste before it is permanently removed to a different location. The Army Corps of Engineers is handling Phase 2 of fire debris removal where thousands of residents have opted into the government-run process.

The debris removal process has raised concerns with residents who say they are worried about hazardous waste ending up near their homes. In Calabasas, protesters have shown up several times this week at the local landfill trying to stop crews from dumping fire debris there.

Residents said they were not properly notified that the debris would be taken there, and they are worried about the health impacts it could have near residential and school communities.