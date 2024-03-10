Where are the Oscars being held for the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony? All about this year's location

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: A view of the red carpet during the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (credit: Jc Olivera / Getty Images)

Where are the 2024 Oscars being held?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel as host for a fourth time.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Where have Oscars been held in the past?

Prior Oscars ceremonies have been held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Ambassador Hotel, Grauman's Chinese Theater, Biltmore Hotel, Shrine Auditorium, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Melrose Ave. Theater, RKO Pantages Theater, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the Music Center of L.A. County, Kodak Theatre, Hollywood and Highland Center Theatre (temporarily renamed from Kodak Theatre), and the Dolby Theatre.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: A view of the 96th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When do the 2024 Oscars start?

This year's Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024 and will broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT), an hour earlier than the show has aired in previous years. Here's how to watch.

