Oscars 2024 red carpet fashion and key moments from Academy Awards arrivals

Hollywood stars, including this year's Oscar nominees, are arriving in style for the 2024 Academy Awards show Sunday afternoon, hitting the red carpet for one of the year's biggest nights in high fashion. Here are some highlights of the looks from the red carpet.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Billie Eilish, whose song "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" is nominated for best original song, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in a demure skirt suit ensemble.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for her role in "Poor Things," wore a pale green peplum gown.

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld at the 96th Annual at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024.. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster arriving on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 10, 2024. Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Film director Ava DuVernay attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Osage Singers and Dancers

Osage singers and dancers attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Osage performers were featured in the Oscar-nominated film "Killers of the Flower Moon." / Getty Images

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Laverne Cox



Laverne Cox at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Canadian TV host Keltie Knight attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

What color is the Oscars red carpet this year?



The Oscars opted to return to tradition this year and roll out a red carpet that is, well, red.

Last year, stars walked down a champagne-colored red carpet, the first time the carpet had not been red since 1961, according to the Associated Press.

Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and creative consultant for last year's Oscars, led the decision to change the carpet, according to the AP. "This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it," Love said. "It doesn't mean that it's always going to be a champagne-colored carpet."

When does the Oscars award ceremony start?

The Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the fourth time, according to the Academy. Kimmel previously hosted in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

You can find out more about how to watch the 2024 Oscars here.