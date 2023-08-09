West Hollywood security ambassador caught kissing woman while in uniform

Caught on camera: West Hollywood security ambassador seen kissing woman while in uniform

Caught on camera: West Hollywood security ambassador seen kissing woman while in uniform

Caught on camera: West Hollywood security ambassador seen kissing woman while in uniform

A member of West Hollywood's unarmed security force, known as the Security Ambassadors, was caught kissing and embracing a woman while in uniform.

Another ambassador was seen just feet away talking to another woman, at one point with his shirt mostly off.

The video, which was first posted by the WEHO Times, is adding fuel to the fire for critics of the so-called security ambassadors.

The unarmed force was expanded at the same time West Hollywood's City Council voted to reduce the number of sheriff's deputies in the city, a decision that has since been reversed.

Earlier this year, there was an uproar after a clip of security ambassadors watching two men brawl in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station was posted online. It was later clarified the ambassadors did their job and called 911.

While the video is concerning, some West Hollywood residents are still supportive of the program

"If there's more people around and then people know they are here for security, even if they just have to pick up the phone and dial the sheriff station," said resident Earriff Johnson.

KCAL News asked West Hollywood to comment on the video. They referred us to Block by Block, the company that staffs the security guard.

"We take matters such as this very seriously," the company wrote in a statement. "Block by Block ambassadors are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times... This incident is being investigated by our management team and will be addressed according to our company policy."

The incident happened as West Hollywood business owners are demanding action as brazen robbers have recently been captured on video ambushing customers as well as local residents at gunpoint and robbing them.

While most crime — including rape, murder and armed robbery — is down significantly in West Hollywood, residents are still taking precautions.

"I'm originally from the East Coast, a little bit of a New Yorker," said resident Erika Sievert. "So, I keep my wits about me."