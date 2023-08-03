Trio of gunmen rob victim blocks away from LASD station in West Hollywood

Deputies need your help identifying a trio of armed robbers that held a man at gunpoint near one of the most popular areas in West Hollywood.

The brazen robbery happened in the 800 block of Larrabee Street, near the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station off Santa Monica Boulevard. Investigators said it happened on July 19 just after 12:35 a.m.

The three gunmen spotted the victim walking on the sidewalk and stopped their black SUV in front of him. Armed with a pair of handguns and what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle, the trio held the victim at gunpoint and pushed him against a fence before stealing his phone and wallet.

The victim resisted but at least one of the armed robbers hit him a few times before he fell to the ground. The entire ordeal lasted less than a minute before the gunmen ran away.

Police have released a video of the incident as well as photos of the three men they are trying to track down.

Photos of the three men caught robbing the victim. LASD

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Candice Gonzales at (310) 358-4011 or via email: c2mgonza@lasd.org.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or their website.

You can also use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store.