Police arrest multiple people for West Hollywood robbery using apparent assault rifle

Beverly Hills police have announced a number of arrests made in connection with an armed robbery in West Hollywood in late-April, when a group of people were robbed by suspects armed with an apparent assault rifle.

The initial incident occurred back on April 26, at around 5:20 p.m., when police were made aware of the robbery near Boheme Restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard. Surveillance footage from the scene shows a group of three people approaching three men leaving the restaurant. One of the suspects is armed with what appeared to be an "assault rifle," while the two others had a handgun. Typically, an assault rifle refers to an AR-15 or AK-47 style rifle.

Prior to officers' arrival, the suspects fled from the scene heading southbound on Bedford Drive in what police said was a silver Dodge sedan.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance away and engaged the suspects in pursuit.

"After officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle made evasive maneuvers and a pursuit ended," said a statement from BHPD. "The pursuit ended in the area of Cotner Ave. and N. Santa Monica Blvd."

Police arrested all four occupants of the vehicle and recovered both the rifle and handgun.

The suspects have been identified as:

26-year-old Oakland resident Keymaurie Clark,

18-year-old Oakland resident Briana Threets,

15-year-old male juvenile,

15-year-old female juvenile.

Clark and Threets have both been charged with robbery.

The two juveniles were also arrested, but no further information was provided to due their age. Police say that one of them was driving the getaway vehicle.

The property stolen from the victims was recovered during the investigation. Police also discovered that the suspect's vehicle was stolen prior to the robbery.

Detectives are working to determine if the group is related to any other incidents in the area.