Longtime West Hollywood Chinese restaurant to close its doors after 45 years

A Chinese restaurant that has called the Sunset Strip home for more than four decades is closing its doors this summer.

Chin Chin on 8618 W. Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood is set to close as the company searches for a new location, it announced on its social media pages on Saturday. The reason for the closure wasn't revealed, although the company statement called it "unexpected."

"Over the decades, we've celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals, and built lasting connections with our cherished guests," the statement reads in part. "None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

The West Hollywood location of Chin Chin is closing its doors after 45 years in business, the company announced over the weekend. Google Maps

The West Hollywood location's last day of service will be Sunday, July 27. Chin Chin's other three locations, in Brentwood, Studio City and Las Vegas, will all remain open.

It's not clear if a potential new location will be in West Hollywood or elsewhere.

The closure is the latest in what's been a tough stretch for one of the iconic streets of Los Angeles. Le Petit Four, a famous French-style bakery, closed earlier this year in a location just a couple of doors down from Chin Chin West Hollywood.

In March, The Den on Sunset closed after 16 years in business.