Watch CBS News
Local News

Longtime West Hollywood Chinese restaurant to close its doors after 45 years

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Chinese restaurant that has called the Sunset Strip home for more than four decades is closing its doors this summer.

Chin Chin on 8618 W. Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood is set to close as the company searches for a new location, it announced on its social media pages on Saturday. The reason for the closure wasn't revealed, although the company statement called it "unexpected."

"Over the decades, we've celebrated countless milestones, shared unforgettable meals, and built lasting connections with our cherished guests," the statement reads in part. "None of this would have been possible without your unwavering support, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

screenshot-2025-06-02-100116.png
The West Hollywood location of Chin Chin is closing its doors after 45 years in business, the company announced over the weekend. Google Maps

The West Hollywood location's last day of service will be Sunday, July 27. Chin Chin's other three locations, in Brentwood, Studio City and Las Vegas, will all remain open.

It's not clear if a potential new location will be in West Hollywood or elsewhere.

The closure is the latest in what's been a tough stretch for one of the iconic streets of Los Angeles. Le Petit Four, a famous French-style bakery, closed earlier this year in a location just a couple of doors down from Chin Chin West Hollywood.

In March, The Den on Sunset closed after 16 years in business.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.