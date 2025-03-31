Weather officials issue wind advisory for parts of Antelope Valley

As gusty winds are expected to impact parts of the Antelope Valley over the next couple of days, a wind advisory has been issued.

The advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for areas like Lancaster, Palmdale the western Antelope Valley foothills and eastern Antelope Valley foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of the Antelope Valley ahead of 25 to 35 mph winds. KCAL News

Weather officials said southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. They also said some foothill areas could experience isolated gusts of up to 60 mph.

Residents are urged to use extra caution as gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and power lines could fall and cause power outages. Visibility could also drop to one mile or less during peak wind times, the NWS said.