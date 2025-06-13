Waymo expands car service suspension ahead of weekend protests in LA

After suspending operations in downtown Los Angeles, Waymo has temporarily paused car service throughout the city ahead of this weekend's "No Kings" protests.

Waymo displayed this message on its app announcing its temporary pause ahead of the "No Kings" protests scheduled this weekend. Waymo

The self-driving car service suspended service in downtown Los Angeles earlier this week after ICE protesters vandalized and burned several Waymos on Sunday afternoon. While firefighters eventually extinguished the flames, very little of the vehicles remained.

The remains of a burned Waymo vehicle in the street following a night of protests in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles, on June 9, 2025. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Following Sunday's protests, the company told CBS Moneywatch that it suspended service in downtown out of an abundance of caution.

"We do not believe our vehicles were intentionally targeted, but rather happened to be present during the protests," the spokesperson said in an email.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, owns Waymo and also offers ride-hailing service in Phoenix and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to its website.

Demonstrators have planned hundreds of protests nationwide while President Trump attends a military parade for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army on June 14, which is also his 79th birthday.

The movement, "No Kings," is designed as a "nationwide day of defiance" to counter the military parade in Washington, according to organizers.

"On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," the "No Kings" website reads. "A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Dozens of "No Kings" protests are scheduled throughout Southern California. Organizers said nonviolence is the "core principle" of the gatherings and told attendees to leave weapons at home and de-escalate any conflicts.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the pre-deployment of safety and security resources across the state ahead of the weekend's planned demonstrations. This includes resources with the California Highway Patrol and those coordinated through the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).