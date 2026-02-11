San Fernando Valley neighbors face off with city leaders over 24/7 security cameras monitoring their neighborhood

After dealing with a rise in crime last year, a group of Valley Glen neighbors says that the series of 24/7 security cameras they had installed is helping curb crime in the area. Despite this, they say that they're now facing off with city leaders who told them the cameras have to be taken down.

Residents say that the cameras have allowed them to take back their streets and make them feel more comfortable in their homes.

"It has made a difference on my street, neighbors here that live on the other side that can attest," said Debbie Stopeck. "We are not having prostitution, drug deals."

A 24/7 security camera and warning sign that neighbors had installed to help curb crime in Valley Glen. CBS LA

Stopeck said that she helped with fundraising efforts to add the six automated license plate reading cameras and nearly two dozen warning signs last year after the San Fernando Valley was hit with a wave of crimes that included burglaries, robberies and even murder, after "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband were killed in their Encino home.

"I counted the other day, 22 signs in total and you can ask my neighbors, they are here to attest to the effectiveness," she said.

Another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his home was burglarized twice before the cameras were installed.

"I am feeling safer now and especially when I see the difference before and after," he said. "We know every single car, pretty much coming in, who they are, and there's no other random cars."

Stopeck said that a city official visited her home last Friday, telling her that the signs on the city poles had to be taken down. She asked them if they had a letter or an ordinance stating that they violated a city municipal code, but the person did not have a concrete answer. She says that she wrote to Los Angeles City Council member Adrin Nazarian to address the situation.

"This is going to be ping-ponged back and forth and I am not going to stand for it, because if something happens to our pocket that has had nothing wrong for a year, then I would go to an attorney and say we need a class action, this is their fault," Stopeck said.

One of 22 warning signs in a Valley Glen neighborhood that residents had installed to help curb crime. CBS LA

Nazarian shared a statement with CBS LA on the matter, saying that he supports his constituents and will work with them and for them to find new and legal spots for the signs.

"I appreciate the initiative these neighbors have taken to protect their community," his statement said. "We'll be working with the Department of Transportation and community members to make sure that signage is displayed in the manner most appropriate to ensure public safety."

He also said that he would visit the neighborhood in the coming days with his staff to hear residents' concerns and see how the system is working.

Stopeck, who cares so much for the neighborhood because she grew up there herself, said she'll believe it when she sees it.

"I can make you promises and sell you the moon, but unless I follow through, big deal," she said. "We played on this street, we played up the hill. ... We did everything kids are supposed to do when you grow up in the 60s, and I just want them to have that and not be fearful."