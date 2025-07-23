Armed security patrols hit streets of Encino in midst of troubling crime wave

Encino homeowners are taking action to protect themselves in the midst of a troubling crime wave that has seen burglaries, robberies and murder arrive in their neighborhood last week when "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were found shot to death inside of their home.

On Monday night, just hours after neighbors joined law enforcement and other city leaders to address the rampant crime, two more homes were targeted by attempted burglars, including one belonging to former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

After almost two years of living on edge, some residents say they've reached a tipping point.

"This was the sleepiest, friendliest, everybody knew everyone neighborhood and we left our doors open, things in the car," said one woman living in the area, who wished not to be identified.

Now, things couldn't be more different. Home security signs are just as ubiquitous as flowers in one's front yard, and high-tech cameras can be seen on nearly every home. Some neighbors have joined forces to pay for armed security patrols, run neighborhood watch groups and develop complex security plans.

"Everybody here now has to build gates that are eight-feet tall, 10-feet tall. All the cameras, we have private security seven days a week, we also have two flock cameras recording the license plate of every car that comes down our street," the woman said.

Homeowners say even that amount of defense doesn't appear to be enough, causing them to resort to desperate measures, especially after the double-killing last week. They're demanding more action from Los Angeles police, despite law enforcement claiming that violent crime numbers are actually down.

"I think the problem is there aren't enough police to deter the criminal activity that we're seeing," said Richard Mirisch, a board member on the Encino Property Owners Association.

On Wednesday, LAPD officials announced that there would be extra patrols in the area, including flyovers by department aircraft and mounted patrols. They also said that detectives are working to target organized burglary crews.