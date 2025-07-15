Man, woman found shot to death in Encino home

An investigation is ongoing after a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at a residence in Encino, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed early Tuesday morning that the two victims were found when officers responded to a home on the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue on Monday.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not yet revealed publicly as of Tuesday morning, and their relationship to each other was not clear.

No additional details were released regarding their deaths. The LAPD said the deaths were being investigated as a double homicide.

There was no information regarding a potential suspect, and no one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. It's not yet clear if the deadly shooting was gang-related.