Vail Fire burns over 50 acres in Temecula before firefighters halt forward progress

Riverside County firefighters halted the forward progress of a nearly 50-acre brush fire burning near Temecula on Saturday.

The blaze, dubbed the Vail Fire, as it burned in the wilderness near Vail Lake, was reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the dam and Highway 79, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading through the dense brush, but the fire was in a "deep and remote canyon," which prevented engines from accessing the area.

At around 7 p.m., crews reported that the fire had burned 55 acres of vegetation and was 95% contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

At its peak, nearly 200 firefighters and three helicopters were assigned to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.