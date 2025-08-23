Watch CBS News
Local News

Vail Fire burns over 50 acres in Temecula before firefighters halt forward progress

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Riverside County firefighters halted the forward progress of a nearly 50-acre brush fire burning near Temecula on Saturday. 

The blaze, dubbed the Vail Fire, as it burned in the wilderness near Vail Lake, was reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the dam and Highway 79, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. 

Firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading through the dense brush, but the fire was in a "deep and remote canyon," which prevented engines from accessing the area. 

At around 7 p.m., crews reported that the fire had burned 55 acres of vegetation and was 95% contained. 

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

At its peak, nearly 200 firefighters and three helicopters were assigned to the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue