Top USC recruit Alijah Arenas released from hospital after being injured in fiery Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles

Top USC recruit Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital after being seriously injured in a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles.

In a statement released by his family, they said he is resting comfortably under close watch.

Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors prepares to shoot a free-throw against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

"While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support," the statement said. The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%.

The 18-year-old son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was placed under a medically induced coma after a Cybertruck he was driving hit a tree and a hydrant near the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A day after the crash, Alijah's family said he had shown significant signs of progress and was out of the coma.

"In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, 'Did anyone get hurt?'" his family said.

It is still unclear how the crash occurred, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said the five-star shooting guard was found outside the truck when paramedics arrived. Firefighters said the Cybertruck caught on fire about an hour after it was taken away from the scene to a tow yard.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC Coach Eric Musselman tweeted.

Following the collision, Gilbert Arenas tweeted that his podcast "Gil's Arena" canceled its show today. The former NBA star owns and runs the podcast in partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," Underdog Fantasy Sports tweeted. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."