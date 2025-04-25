USC recruit Alijah Arenas out of coma after being injured in Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and top USC basketball commit, has come out of a coma after being seriously injured in a Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles Thursday morning, his family says.

In a statement released by his family, they said Alijah has shown significant signs of progress since yesterday.

Sacramento, Ca - March 09: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth prepares to shoot a free throw against Monterey in the first half of a CIF State Division IV boys basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

"In a powerful and emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write on a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, 'Did anyone get hurt?'" the statement said.

His family said he remains intubated but has taken a critical step toward recovery.

The statement also included information about one of the individuals who helped rescue Alijah from the burning Cybertruck.

"I remember hearing banging on the car window, but I couldn't see anything because the smoke was so thick. That's when I realized someone was inside," the statement said.

The 18-year-old five-star recruit was hospitalized after being seriously injured following a fiery crash when his car struck a hydrant and a tree near the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unclear how the crash occurred, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said he was found outside of the truck when paramedics arrived. Firefighters said the Cybertruck caught on fire about an hour after it was taken away from the scene to a tow yard.

The shooting guard from Chatsworth High School committed to play men's basketball at USC in January. He is considered one of the top prospects in the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC Coach Eric Musselman tweeted.

Following the collision, Gilbert Arenas tweeted that his podcast "Gil's Arena" canceled its show today. The former NBA star owns and runs the podcast in partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," Underdog Fantasy Sports tweeted. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."