USC recruit Alijah Arenas hospitalized after Cybertruck crash in Los Angeles

Alijah Arenas, a top USC basketball commit and son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, was hospitalized after being seriously injured in a Tesla Cybertruck crash, sources told CBS News Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received calls around 4:56 a.m. that a vehicle had hit a hydrant and a tree near the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue. DMV records showed that the Cybertruck was registered to Gilbert Arenas.

Sacramento, CA - March 15: Alijah Arenas #0 of Chatsworth Chancellors prepares to shoot a free-throw against the Jesuit Marauders in the second half of a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

It is unclear how the crash occurred. A nearby security camera shows the Cybertruck striking a hydrant and tree before the vehicle caught on fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said an 18-year-old man was found outside the truck when paramedics arrived. Firefighters said the Cybertruck caught on fire about an hour after it was taken to a tow yard.

Initial information from the LAPD said the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in a stable condition. However, firefighters stated he was in a serious condition when they arrived at the hospital.

The five-star recruit from Chatsworth High School committed to attend USC in January. The shooting guard is considered one of the top prospects in the country.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident," USC Coach Eric Musselman tweeted.

Following the collision, Gilbert Arenas tweeted that his podcast "Gil's Arena" canceled its show today. The former NBA star owns and runs the podcast in partnership with Underdog Fantasy Sports.

"Our hearts are with our friend and Underdog partner Gilbert Arenas in this difficult moment," Underdog Fantasy Sports tweeted. "We ask the Gil's Arena and Underdog communities to please keep Alijah and the entire family in your thoughts."

At roughly noon, Laura Govan, Alijah's mother, posted on Instagram asking for prayers.

"The family of Alijah Arenas is currently facing a deeply challenging time following the reported accident involving their son," a family spokesperson stated. "They are grateful for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support being extended from across the world. Right now, their focus is entirely on Alijah and his well-being."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to USC, the NCAA and the LAUSD for comment on the incident.