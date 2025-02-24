Universal Studios shutting down "Fast & Furious—Supercharged" Studio Tour attraction

Universal Studios Hollywood is shutting down its "Fast & Furious—Supercharged" Studio Tour attraction to make way for a yet-to-be-announced attraction in its place.

"Fast & Furious—Supercharged" launched in 2015, with the studio tram rolling into a virtual high-speed 3D chase. It's set to close on March 10. The Fast & Furious universe will continue at the park, with high speed becoming the literal experience on the new outdoor roller coaster "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" -- set to open in 2026. It will be the park's first high-speed, outdoor roller coaster.

Park officials say its design leads the way with cutting-edge, innovative technology not yet used on a roller coaster.

"As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve, the arrival of 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' will be a powerful game changer that will infuse a new level of thrill into our already dynamic theme park, and we look forward to welcoming guests when it races onto the scene in 2026," said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood.

Highlights of the roller coaster include 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles along a speeding track, with sound reduction technology. "These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds," according to the park.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films.

Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious films have become the studio's most profitable and longest-running franchise.