Unemployment rates in OC, LA County rise in June

Unemployment rates in Los Angeles County rose in June to 5.3%, up from 5.2% in May, according to statistics released Friday by the California Employment Development Department.

Total nonfarm employment in LA County increased by 9,500 jobs between May and June to reach more than 4.5 million, according to the EDD. The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 5,200 jobs.

The 5.3% rate was well below the 9.7% rate the county saw the year before in June 2021.

In Orange County, the June unemployment rate was 2.9%, up from 2.4% in May.

Across California, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in June, down from 4.3% in May and below the 7.9% rate from June of last year.

The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in June, 3.6% in May and 5.9% in June of 2021.