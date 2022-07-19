Watch CBS News
Two vehicle crash in Bell Gardens sends three people onto freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three people ejected out of vehicle after crash on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
Three people were ejected from a car that crashed with another in Bell Gardens on Monday night. 

As a result to the crash, a Sigalert was issued for the southbound side of the Long Beach Freeway.

The crash took place just before the Florence Avenue exit on the southbound side of the 710 Freeway. 

It's unclear the extent of the injuries of the people who were ejected out of the car. 

One person was thrown onto the other side of the 710 Freeway as a result to the crash, according to CBS News Los Angeles Reporter Desmond Shaw.

That person was transported to a hospital but its condition is unknown at this moment.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 10:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

