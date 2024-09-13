Trump threatens to block wildfire funding as he criticizes California Gov. Gavin Newsom

While criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom, former President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal wildfire aid from California if he wins his reelection bid this November.

Trump delivered these comments during a press conference at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course while three fires continued to burn more than 100,000 acres in Southern California.

"If he doesn't sign those papers, we won't give him money to put out all his fires," Trump said. "And, if we don't give him the money to put out his fires. He's got problems. He's a lousy governor."

The former president repeatedly referred to the governor as "Newscum" and called for him to deliver more water to farmers in the Central Valley, seemingly referencing a years-old dispute between the two.

Newsom responded on X shortly after the comments with Trump's soundbite and a warning to voters.

"[Trump] just admitted he will block emergency disaster funds to settle political vendettas," he wrote. "Today it's California's wildfires. Tommorow it could be hurricane funding for North Carolina or flooding assistance for in Pennsylvania."

In 2019, the Trump administration issued a set of rules that would send more water to California farmers, three years after the state emerged from one of its driest periods. A few months later, state officials filed a lawsuit against the White House, arguing that the new rules would push endangered fish, such as the delta smelt, to extinction.

"The farmers up north are going to be able to use 100% of the land, not 1% of their land," Trump said. "The water is going to come all the way down to Los Angeles, and you'll have more water than you ever saw. The smelt is not making it anyway."

Already enduring a disastrous fire season, California has seen 6,111 wildfires that have burned nearly 1 million acres, nearly quadrupling the number of acres consumed by fires in 2023. When Trump's comments were made, thousands of firefighters were scattered around California, battling almost 20 fires, according to Cal Fire's active incident website.

"Nevertheless, former President Trump expressed that he would play with their lives and their homes if he doesn't get what he wants," California Professional Firefighters president Brian K. Rice said in a statement. " It is shocking that we have a presidential candidate who is threatening our public safety and doesn't even care what the consequences are to firefighters and the public."

Following the press conference, Trump flew north for a fundraiser in the Bay Area.