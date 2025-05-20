Triple-digit heat expected for Inland Empire as warm front hits Southern California

Some parts of the Inland Empire could reach a little over 100 degrees as a two-day burst of heat pushes through Southern California.

KCAL News initially issued a Next Weather Alert for extreme heat across the metro, valleys, and deserts on Wednesday and Thursday. However, after reviewing the latest forecast data, our meteorologists have changed the alert to remove the Los Angeles County and Orange County metropolitan areas.

The LA Basin's temperatures are now expected to top out around 85 degrees on Thursday, compared to 88 degrees on Wednesday. While still warm, this is below our threshold for an alert and does not meet the continued Next Weather Alert criteria.

With the heat pushing through the region, KCAL News has declared a Next Weather Alert to help you prepare for the higher temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. KCAL News

While KCAL News amended the advisory, residents in the Inland Empire, deserts, valleys and inland areas of LA and Orange Counties can still expect higher temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to peak on Wednesday afternoon, with some inland neighborhoods possibly reaching 100 degrees.

The heat could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Fire danger will increase on Wednesday and Thursday, too. Temperatures are expected to drop by the end of the week.