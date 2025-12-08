Los Angeles County ex postal worker gets 5 years in prison for bank fraud

A Torrance postal worker was sentenced to five years in federal prison for stealing checks, debit, and credit cards from the mail over the past three years, buying herself luxury goods and exotic vacations.

According to federal prosecutors, 133 stolen credit and debit cards, 16 U.S. Department of Treasury checks, and a ghost gun were discovered in the Carson apartment of Mary Ann Magdamit when law enforcement searched it in December 2024.

The 31-year-old was arrested in July after it was learned that she continued to make purchases with victims' credit cards. More stolen cards were uncovered during a second search of Magdamit's apartment.

Mary Ann Magdamit was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for bank fraud. U.S. Department of Justice

Prosecutors said Magdamit posted her luxury purchases and vacations on Instagram, even flaunting stacks of hundred-dollar bills. She agreed to forfeit a Rolex watch and other luxury goods.

From at least 2022 until July 2025, Magdamit stole mail and activated the stolen bank-issued cards online, used the cards to make purchases, and sold some stolen cards to her co-conspirators.

She also arranged to have her co-conspirators cash the stolen checks, usually by people using fake IDs in the name of the check's payee.

Magdamit formerly worked as a letter carrier at the Torrance Main Post Office and has been in federal custody since July 1. She pleaded guilty on August 11 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and has been ordered to pay $660,200 in restitution.