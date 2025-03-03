Watch CBS News
Local News

Topanga Canyon closed indefinitely after mudslide spills onto roadway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The California Department of Transportation closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Pacific Palisades indefinitely in February after mudslides spilled onto the roadway.

It has been closed since Feb. 14. 

Caltrans announced additional closures for the major thoroughfare in the San Fernando Valley. 

This week, the northbound right lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

  • Dumetz Road
  • Chase Street
  • Kittridge Street
  • Vanowen Street
  • Bassett Street
  • Hart Avenue
  • Sherman Way
  • Wyandotte Street
  • Valerio Street

From March 3 at 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on March 10, the right lanes of the northbound and southbound sides of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed at the following intersections:

Southbound  

  • Calvert Street
  • Topanga Canyon Place
  • Leadwell Street
  • Cantlay Street
  • Gault Street
  • Bassett Street

Northbound

  • Strathern Streeet 
  • Roscoe Boulevard
  • Schoenborn Street
Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

