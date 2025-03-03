Topanga Canyon closed indefinitely after mudslide spills onto roadway

The California Department of Transportation closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Pacific Palisades indefinitely in February after mudslides spilled onto the roadway.

It has been closed since Feb. 14.

Caltrans announced additional closures for the major thoroughfare in the San Fernando Valley.

This week, the northbound right lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dumetz Road

Chase Street

Kittridge Street

Vanowen Street

Bassett Street

Hart Avenue

Sherman Way

Wyandotte Street

Valerio Street

From March 3 at 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on March 10, the right lanes of the northbound and southbound sides of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed at the following intersections:

Southbound

Calvert Street

Topanga Canyon Place

Leadwell Street

Cantlay Street

Gault Street

Bassett Street

Northbound

Strathern Streeet

Roscoe Boulevard

Schoenborn Street