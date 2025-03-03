Topanga Canyon closed indefinitely after mudslide spills onto roadway
The California Department of Transportation closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Pacific Palisades indefinitely in February after mudslides spilled onto the roadway.
It has been closed since Feb. 14.
Caltrans announced additional closures for the major thoroughfare in the San Fernando Valley.
This week, the northbound right lanes of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Dumetz Road
- Chase Street
- Kittridge Street
- Vanowen Street
- Bassett Street
- Hart Avenue
- Sherman Way
- Wyandotte Street
- Valerio Street
From March 3 at 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on March 10, the right lanes of the northbound and southbound sides of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed at the following intersections:
Southbound
- Calvert Street
- Topanga Canyon Place
- Leadwell Street
- Cantlay Street
- Gault Street
- Bassett Street
Northbound
- Strathern Streeet
- Roscoe Boulevard
- Schoenborn Street