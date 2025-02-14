Topanga Canyon closed after mudslide spills onto roadway

The California Department of Transportation closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Pacific Palisades Friday afternoon after mudslides spilled onto the roadway.

Until further notice, both sides of the thoroughfare between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive will be closed as crews try to remove the debris.

Caltrans also announced closures on Topanga Canyon beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 18, and ending the following Friday. These closures will be in the San Fernando Valley for curb ramp reconstruction and are unrelated to the recent mudslides.

During those days, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. the following intersections will be closed:

Southbound:

Schoenborn Street

Roscoe Boulevard

Elkwood Street

Kittridge Street

Erwin St

Oxnard Street

Clarendon Street

Ventura Boulevard

Northbound

Ventura Boulevard

Clarendon Street

Califa Street

Caltrans will also close the southbound right lane for several intersections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Tuesday to Friday morning from Covello Street to Calvert Street.

Road Conditions

Heavy rain soaked hillsides throughout Southern California, raising concerns about mudslides, especially near the recent burn scars in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and San Gabriel Valley.

Places like Malibu were hit hard, with multiple debris flows impacting the Pacific Coast Highway.

At around 5 p.m., a Los Angeles Fire Department car was swept off the road in Malibu and pushed off the side of a cliff before winding up in the ocean. The firefighter inside escaped without injury.

Below is a map of the current road conditions.