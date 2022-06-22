Thunderstorms, lightning impact people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

It was a cold and wet day at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for many leaving the venue. A strong storm cell developed early Wednesday morning over the Pasadena area, leading to thunderstorms and lightning.

The National Weather Service reported lightning strikes and thunderstorms Wednesday morning over Mount Wilson, with the system moving northwest covering Monrovia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Sierra Madre, Arcadia and Duarte.

A woman was struck and killed with her two dogs by lightening in Pico Rivera Wednesday.

"There have been numerous lightning strikes," according to the NWS. "This pattern will largely stay in place until evening, as the upper low slowly moves to the northeast."

In Long Beach, all beaches were closed due to what fire officials are calling a "significant lightning strike" that occurred within the breakwall. People werebeing urged to stay off beaches and bike paths.

As the day progresses, conditions were expected to be generally warm and muggy, thanks to the monsoonal moisture.

"It's likely that most areas will end up 4 to 8 degrees above normal," according to the NWS. "It will also be a little more humid, making the above-normal temps feel a little worse."

The NWS recorded wind gusts reaching 51 mph on Mount Wilson, and up to 66 mph in the Lake Hughes area.