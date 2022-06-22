Thunderstorms, lightning bring high fire danger to Southland

Thunderstorms and lightning made a surprise appearance in the Southland Tuesday evening.

The uncharacteristic weather was expected to last through Wednesday, with the National Weather Service also warning of high-powered winds up to 40 miles per hour and scattered hail storms throughout several regions.

Elevated #FireWX conditions for #SoCal thru the weekend.



- Tonight/Wed: Potential for new starts due to dry lightning.



- Thu thru the weekend: Warm temperatures, low relative humidity and dry vegetation.



Any fires that ignite could spread very quickly. Be prepared!!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Z3XYTrIiyL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2022

Light rain, accompanied by loud thunder and lightning were reported in several areas late Tuesday evening, including Burbank and Pasadena.

With the hot temperatures, accompanied by low humidity and the "risk of dry lightning," the NWS disclosed that any fire started could spread extremely quickly, especially when paired with strong gusts of wind.

Lightning, paired with the dry brush covering the Southland as California suffers through a record-breaking drought has fire agencies on high alert Wednesdady.

The storms were expected to be most prevalent over desert and mountain regions, as the monsoonal moisture headed through Santa Barbara County, though early Wednesday morning NWS sent a series of tweets warning residents in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Lake Hughes, Palmdale, Vincent, Acton to be prepared for scattered hail storms and powerful wind.

Drier and warmer conditions were expected to return Thursday and persist through the weekend.